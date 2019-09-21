A 60-year-old female patient who had a rare tumor in her heart was admitted to the hospital. Specialists at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University successfully removed the rare tumour from the heart.

Rare Tumour Removed from a Woman's Heart

‘A rare tumor was successfully removed from the heart of a 60-year-old female patient at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University.’

Harpyari underwent the surgery with a 30-minute stoppage of heartbeats while a cardiopulmonary bypass machine kept her alive, said Dr Mohd Azam Haseen, Chairman, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, who performed the surgery with a team comprising of Dr Sumit Pratap Singh and Dr M Ghazanfar.



"The tumor was removed successfully and the patient's heart was reconstructed," said Dr Sumit Singh adding that Harpyari has been discharged and asked to meet the doctors for follow up.



"We knew from the planning and diagnosis stage that the life-threatening tumour could significantly reduce blood flow through the heart," said Haseen and his team members.



The surgery intervention was planned by former AMU Pro Vice Chancellor and cardiothoracic surgeon, Prof M H Beg.



Dr Nadeem Raza provided anaesthesia to the patient before the surgery; while Dr Sabir Ali Khan, Dr Shekhar, Dr Shabbah, Dr Noha and Dr Ahmad Ammar were the clinical perfusionists.







Harpyari, a resident of Mendu, Hathras, experienced chest pain and breathing difficulty during exertion. She consulted several doctors before reaching the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where she was advised immediate surgery after the diagnosis showed a rare tumor pressing her heart on the left-side chambers.

In the past two years the JNMC has successfully conducted 200 cardiac surgeries.

In the past two years the JNMC has successfully conducted 200 cardiac surgeries.