medindia

Rare Tumour Removed from 7-month-old Baby

by Iswarya on  September 14, 2019 at 9:31 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors have successfully removed a rare abdominal tumour weighing 750 grams from the stomach of a seven-month-old baby from West Bengal.

According to the medical literature, FIF is an extremely rare occurrence in India.
Rare Tumour Removed from 7-month-old Baby
Rare Tumour Removed from 7-month-old Baby

The patient Abhir Mondal, a premature baby, had a very large abdominal swelling, which his father noticed when he was only two-months old. After initial treatment in Kolkata, the family went to Bengaluru for further treatment.

Show Full Article


After over a month long treatment in Bengaluru, the family is happily back to Kolkata. On Thursday, the doctors who treated the baby accompanied the family from Bengaluru to Kolkata and met the press to give details of this rare medical case.

Married for six years, the baby's parents Tanmoy and Bijiya Mondal are wall design artists, settled at Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

"When Bijiya was pregnant, she underwent regular tests and scans, which did not detect any abnormalities with the baby. However, the baby was born premature in the seventh month of pregnancy and when Abhir was two months old, his father suspected an abnormal swelling in the abdomen. A doctor from Kolkata then detected an abnormal tumour and congenital anomaly," C. N. Radhakrishnan, head of the department and consultant, Pediatric Surgeon & Urologist, Manipal Hospital, told mediapersons.

The parents travelled to Bengaluru with the baby last month, and after Radhakrishnan examined him, he was stunned to discover the tumour was made of liquid and solid elements including bones.

"The parents came to me in a very anxious state as they were unable to understand the strange condition of the baby, who had a very large tumour arising from the posterior abdominal wall and extending anteriorly."

"I could see that there was a mix of both liquid and solid elements inside the abdomen. These masses are referred to as teratomas, which means that they are composed of tissues not normally present at that site."

"These are thought to develop from germ cells, which are cells that can change into and divide to form any organ in the body. This resembled a very rare condition known as Fetus in Fetu," he said.

The stomach, pancreas and the major blood vessels supplying the intestine were also displaced and had close proximity to the tumour.

"It took careful and meticulous dissection to finally separate the tumour from the rest of the body organs. Careful examination revealed some peculiar facts as the specimen had a sac filled with fluid in which solid components were present, including brain, hair, intestinal tissue and bones, almost giving the appearance of an incompletely formed Fetus," Radhakrishnan said.

Abhir started recovering within seven-ten days after the operation. "He is now fine, and like any other normal child of his age. He is also gaining normal weight," he said. --IANS

ssp/dpb/bg

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans

Do you want to see your baby in your womb - watch it on 3D or 4D Ultrasound monitor. 3D and 4D Ultrasound is used to detect fetal abnormalities & growth.

Environmental Birth Defects

Birth defects caused due to environmental teratogens like drugs, microorganisms or exposure to radiation are called as environmental birth defects.

Birth Defect - Genetic

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder which is one of the leading causes of dwarfism

Cysts and Tumours

Ultrasound scan reveals multiple cysts and there is no function on that kidney when tested on DMSA scan. A vast majority of them resolve spontaneously.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Cysts and TumoursPregnancy and Antenatal CareTumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and PrognosisNeonatal Abstinence Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Transplant From Hepatitis C Infected Donors 'Safe & Effective'

Home Remedies for Hiccups

World First Aid Day: 'First Aid and Road Safety'

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive