by Karishma Abhishek on  July 12, 2021 at 11:47 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Rare Neurodevelopmental Disorder Reversed by Gene Therapy
Innovative method of gene therapy helps reverse rare genetic neurological deficiencies (AADC deficiency) in children as per a study at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, published online in the journal Nature Communications.

The aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency is a rare type of incurable, deadly neurodevelopmental disorder found in only 135 children worldwide that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. It is characterized by deficient synthesis of dopamine and serotonin (responsible for motor function and emotions) in the central nervous system.

This worsens the activities like muscle control to the extent where children are unable to speak or even hold up their head and oculogyric crises (seizure-like episodes). The novel method aims to deliver targeted gene therapy to the midbrain for treating the condition.


"Remarkably, these episodes are the first symptom to disappear after gene therapy surgery, and they never return. In the months that follow, many patients experience life-changing improvements. Not only do they begin laughing and have improved mood, but many are able to begin speaking and even walking. They are making up for the time they lost during their abnormal development," says study co-author Dr. Krystof Bankiewicz, professor of neurological surgery at Ohio State College of Medicine who leads the Bankiewicz Lab.

The Reprogrammed Therapy

The study directed the gene therapy infused with the viral vector in 7 children among the age group of 4 to 9 years. A dramatic improvement of symptoms, motor function, and quality of life was noted.

The infusion is delivered extremely slowly in the targeted brain region and is monitored for its pattern of spread within the brain tissues using real-time MRI imaging.

"Really, what we're doing is introducing a different code to the cell. And we're watching the whole thing happen live. So we continuously repeat the MRI and we can see the infusion blossom within the desired nucleus," says Dr. James "Brad" Elder, director of neurosurgical oncology at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center's Neurological Institute.

The method promises to transform the treatment of AADC deficiency and also serves as a layout for treating other genetic as well as common neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Gene Therapy Can Increase Life Span of Genetic Disorders
Adrenoleukodystrophy, an X-linked genetic disease that usually affects boys can be treated with stem cells after chemotherapy.
READ MORE
New 'checkpoint' Model to Develop Drugs for Genetic Disorders
New model can be used to develop screening tests for both genes and chemical compounds.
READ MORE
Depression and Neurodegenerative diseases May Be Treated By Tetanus Toxin
Non-toxic derivative of the tetanus neurotoxin (which causes tetanus infections) may improve depression symptoms.
READ MORE
New Treatment Benefits Patients With Rare Genetic Disorder
In patients with rare genetic disorder, existing drugs were found to improve neurological function, revealed new study.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingWeaver SyndromeLoss of TasteTop 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children