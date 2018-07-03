medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Rare Mineral Found in Plants for the First Time

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 7, 2018 at 10:29 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Alpine plants contain a rare mineral that holds potential as a new material for industrial and medical applications, discovered a new study published in the journal Flora
Rare Mineral Found in Plants for the First Time
Rare Mineral Found in Plants for the First Time

The mineral vaterite, a form of calcium carbonate, is a dominant component of the protective silvery-white crust that forms on the leaves of a number of alpine plants, according to the study.

Naturally occurring vaterite is rarely found on Earth. Small amounts of vaterite crystals have been found in some sea and freshwater crustaceans, bird eggs, the inner ears of salmon, meteorites and rocks.

This is the first time that the rare and unstable mineral has been found to be associated with plants.

"Biochemists are working to synthetically manufacture vaterite as it has potential for use in drug delivery, but it is not easy to make," said study co-author Raymond Wightman from Sainsbury Laboratory, University of Cambridge.

"Vaterite has special properties that make it a potentially superior carrier for medications due to its high loading capacity, high uptake by cells and its solubility properties that enable it to deliver a sustained and targeted release of therapeutic medicines to patients," Wightman said.

For instance, vaterite nanoparticles loaded with anti-cancer drugs appear to offload the drug slowly only at sites of cancers and therefore limit the negative side-effects of the drug, Wightman added.

The findings are part an ongoing research project that is probing the inner workings of plants using new microscopy technologies.

Other potential uses of vaterite include improving the cements used in orthopaedic surgery and as an industrial application improving the quality of papers for inkjet printing by reducing the lateral spread of ink, the study said.

Wightman said vaterite was often associated with outer space and had been detected in planetary objects in the Solar System and meteorites:

"Vaterite is not very stable in the Earth's humid atmosphere as it often reverts to more common forms of calcium carbonate, such as calcite. This makes it even more remarkable that we have found vaterite in such large quantities on the surface of plant leaves," he added.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Mineral and Nutrient Supplement Improves Women's Running Speed

New Mineral and Nutrient Supplement Improves Women's Running Speed

Combination of minerals and other nutrients might boost running performance of middle aged women.

Yogurt Improves Bone Mineral Density, Reduces Risk of Osteoporosis

Yogurt Improves Bone Mineral Density, Reduces Risk of Osteoporosis

Yogurt is a rich source of different bone promoting nutrients that improves bone mineral density and lowers the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis.

Understanding How Cells Absorb a Vital Mineral

Understanding How Cells Absorb a Vital Mineral

Cells regulate calcium uptake through special pores, or channels, that open and close as needed.

Cocaine Addiction Leads to Build-up of the Mineral in Brain

Cocaine Addiction Leads to Build-up of the Mineral in Brain

Cocaine is one of the most widely-used illicit drugs in the Western world and is highly addictive. Almost one in 10 of all 16-to 59-year-olds have used cocaine once.

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate your skin but take you to a trance of pure relaxation and calm.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Magnesium

Magnesium

Today, physicians recognize the importance of magnesium in regulating other minerals and nutrients in our body.

Mineral Deficiency

Mineral Deficiency

Mineral deficiency is a condition in which the concentration of an essential mineral element in the body becomes very low and leads to impairment of function.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Vitamin-F Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver Magnesium Calcium Rich Foods Vitamins and Minerals Mineral Deficiency 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

These signs and symptoms could alert you to a possible hormone imbalance. Too much or too little of ...

 Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...