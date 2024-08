Rare Case: Vaccine-Derived Polio Transmitted from Child to Father

‘In a rare and noteworthy case, vaccine-derived #poliovirus (VDPV) was transmitted from an immune-deficient child to his healthy father. #polio’

Risk of Poliovirus Resurgence Highlighted

As the world continues to address the challenge of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV)—sporadically reported in countries using the oral polio vaccine, including India—a recent case from Kerala has highlighted a transmission from an immune-deficient child to his healthy father.This finding emerged from a two-phase investigation conducted in 2022 by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Mumbai, ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology, and the WHO, as detailed in a study published in Vaccines The study involved screening 157 children with inborn errors of immunity (IEI) across various regions for poliovirus and non-polio enteroviruses.Although the study did not provide specific details on the health outcomes of the 32-year-old asymptomatic father who contracted VDPV from his child, the findings underscore a critical concern. The presence of immunodeficiency-related vaccine-derived polioviruses (iVDPVs) highlights a significant risk for the potential resurgence of poliovirus.The research draws attention to the need for an ongoing, comprehensive surveillance strategy. Such a strategy is crucial to monitor and manage the risk of poliovirus re-emergence, ensuring that the progress achieved in the fight against polio is sustained.This approach would involve continuous monitoring of at-risk populations, prompt identification of new cases, and timely implementation of public health interventions to prevent the spread of these viruses and maintain the gains made in polio eradication efforts.Source-Medindia