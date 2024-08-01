About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Rare Case: Vaccine-Derived Polio Transmitted from Child to Father

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 1 2024 9:13 AM

Rare Case: Vaccine-Derived Polio Transmitted from Child to Father
As the world continues to address the challenge of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV)—sporadically reported in countries using the oral polio vaccine, including India—a recent case from Kerala has highlighted a transmission from an immune-deficient child to his healthy father.
This finding emerged from a two-phase investigation conducted in 2022 by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Mumbai, ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology, and the WHO, as detailed in a study published in Vaccines.

Poliomyelitis
Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
The study involved screening 157 children with inborn errors of immunity (IEI) across various regions for poliovirus and non-polio enteroviruses.

Risk of Poliovirus Resurgence Highlighted

Although the study did not provide specific details on the health outcomes of the 32-year-old asymptomatic father who contracted VDPV from his child, the findings underscore a critical concern. The presence of immunodeficiency-related vaccine-derived polioviruses (iVDPVs) highlights a significant risk for the potential resurgence of poliovirus.

The research draws attention to the need for an ongoing, comprehensive surveillance strategy. Such a strategy is crucial to monitor and manage the risk of poliovirus re-emergence, ensuring that the progress achieved in the fight against polio is sustained.

Post-Polio Syndrome
Post-Polio Syndrome
Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual progressive weakening in muscles, fatigue, joint pain and a decrease in the size of muscles are key symptoms.
This approach would involve continuous monitoring of at-risk populations, prompt identification of new cases, and timely implementation of public health interventions to prevent the spread of these viruses and maintain the gains made in polio eradication efforts.

Source-Medindia
Quiz on Polio
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history! ...
WHO Warns of Possible Polio Outbreak in War-torn Gaza
WHO Warns of Possible Polio Outbreak in War-torn Gaza
WHO warns of potential polio outbreak in Gaza due to vaccine-derived poliovirus found in sewage, highlighting the area's critical healthcare situation.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement