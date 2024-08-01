Rare Case: Vaccine-Derived Polio Transmitted from Child to Father

As the world continues to address the challenge of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV)—sporadically reported in countries using the oral polio vaccine, including India—a recent case from Kerala has highlighted a transmission from an immune-deficient child to his healthy father. This finding emerged from a two-phase investigation conducted in 2022 by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Mumbai, ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology, and the WHO, as detailed in a study published in Vaccines.
‘In a rare and noteworthy case, vaccine-derived #poliovirus (VDPV) was transmitted from an immune-deficient child to his healthy father. #polio’The study involved screening 157 children with inborn errors of immunity (IEI) across various regions for poliovirus and non-polio enteroviruses.
Risk of Poliovirus Resurgence HighlightedAlthough the study did not provide specific details on the health outcomes of the 32-year-old asymptomatic father who contracted VDPV from his child, the findings underscore a critical concern. The presence of immunodeficiency-related vaccine-derived polioviruses (iVDPVs) highlights a significant risk for the potential resurgence of poliovirus.
The research draws attention to the need for an ongoing, comprehensive surveillance strategy. Such a strategy is crucial to monitor and manage the risk of poliovirus re-emergence, ensuring that the progress achieved in the fight against polio is sustained.
This approach would involve continuous monitoring of at-risk populations, prompt identification of new cases, and timely implementation of public health interventions to prevent the spread of these viruses and maintain the gains made in polio eradication efforts.
Source-Medindia