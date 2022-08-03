About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Rare Brain Surgery in Sitting Position Saves 6-Yr-Old Boy

by Hannah Joy on March 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM
Six-year-old Mongolian boy who was suffering from a brain tumor was successfully treated by doctors. The tumor was more than five centimeter in size.

The patient named Monkh, was suffering from bouts of headache and vomiting from last one year.

The child, who underwent surgery, remained in sitting position for six hours and lay unconscious due to general anesthesia given at the Sarvodaya hospital in Faridabad.

Kamal Verma, Head of Department, Neurosurgery and Spinal Surgery, who led the surgery, said, "When the case came to us, we examined the boy's condition and realized that the only way we perform the surgery on his head was to place him in a sitting position throughout the procedure."
"This was the only body posture that could have made it possible for us (doctors) to reach to the tumor inside the brain with our medical instruments. The operation was an extremely risky one and any complication during surgery would have been fatal. All the risks were explained to the boy's parents, and they agreed to go ahead to cure him of the tumor growing inside his head," he added.

Verma extracted the tumor from the pineal region of the child's brain.

The doctors in Mongolia discovered a tumor growing in the middle of the child's brain, just behind the brain stem.

Tumors in this part of the brain, called the pineal region, are very difficult to access with medical instruments as it can block the channels of cerebrospinal fluid which surrounds and protects the brain.

Gaurav Kesari, Consultant Neurosurgery, said, "The complicated surgery was made possible with neuro-navigation, a computer-assisted technology which helped us navigate our way within the confines of the skull, and complete the entire procedure with precision in just six hours. The surgery was successful, and the boy was discharged after a few weeks from the hospital without any complications or problems."



Source: IANS
More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Chiari Malformations Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Craniotomy 

