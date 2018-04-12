medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Rapid Weight Gain during Childhood Tied to Obesity at Age 24 in Women

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2018 at 12:45 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study highlights that girls who experience rapid weight gain during their childhood are at a higher risk of developing obesity at age 24. The findings of the study are published in the journal Eating Behaviors.
Rapid Weight Gain during Childhood Tied to Obesity at Age 24 in Women
Rapid Weight Gain during Childhood Tied to Obesity at Age 24 in Women

Girls who gain weight more rapidly between the ages of 5 and 15 are more likely to be obese at age 24, according to researchers.

"This highlights the importance of prevention efforts in childhood and adolescence," said Emily Hohman, assistant research professor of the Center for Childhood Obesity Research. The center is a college-wide collaboration of researchers from Penn State and elsewhere focused on evidence-based research that can be applied to treatment and prevention programs.

The Penn State researchers completed a follow-up study using data collected from a 10-year longitudinal observational study done by other researchers. In the original study, the researchers gathered 197 non-Hispanic white girls all 5 years in age.

The original study found four different BMI trajectory groups based on patterns of growth between the ages of 5 and 15. The four groups were classified as accelerated weight gain from ages 5 to 15; accelerated weight gain from 5 to 9 followed by a leveling-off; weight tracked along the 60th percentile, and weight tracked along the 50th percentile. The previous study had found that the first group -- accelerated weight gain from ages 5 to 15 -- had higher fasting insulin, blood pressure and triglycerides at age 15 than the other groups.

The follow-up study tracked down 182 of the 197 original participants when they were 24 years old, 10 years after the last contact. The researchers sent surveys that asked the women to self-report their weight, height, education level, dieting, relationship, student and work status. The women who reported having a child were excluded from the follow-up.

The researchers found the accelerated weight gain from ages 5 to 15 group had a 93 percent rate of overweight or obesity at age 24 compared to just 20 to 37 percent in the other three groups.

"There is a need for prevention in young adulthood, too," said Hohman. "Kids are going off to college, getting their first jobs, and leaving home. This is another critical window where long-term health habits can develop, and obesity risk might increase."

A high BMI throughout childhood is associated with negative health outcomes in adulthood including obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, according to the paper, which was made available ahead of peer-review.

"We found that about 20 to 30 percent of girls who did not have accelerated weight gain in childhood or adolescence ended up having overweight or obesity at age 24," said Hohman.

This shows how eating behaviors and lifestyle choices can impact BMI as well.

For future work, the researchers plan to test additional psychological and physiological measures in person.

"We would love to bring the women back in to get additional data on eating behaviors and health," said Hohman. "We just need to find the funding."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Unintentional Weight Gain Symptom Evaluation

An inadvertent increase in bodyweight indicates weight gain. Necessary care like intake of a balanced diet and adequate physical activity is required to maintain good health and fitness.

How to Prevent Weight Gain After Losing Weight?

If losing weight is tough, maintaining the lost weight is tougher due to the increasing levels of hunger hormones in the body.

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser weight-promoting alternative can help to solve the issue of weight gain with medications.

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause weight gain can be easily managed.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Zone Diet Bulimia Nervosa Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Liposuction Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive