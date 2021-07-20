Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 1pm on Row to Discuss COVID-19

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned again till 1 p.m., after the opposition's heavy sloganeering seeking the suspension of Business Hour.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed the house that all the leaders have accepted that from 1 p.m. the house will discuss COVID-19 issue.
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier said that there were 15 notices on various issues and several for Zero Hour.
The Congress on Monday demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked and it will raise the issue in both Houses of parliament.
The IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement in the Upper House on the phone tapping issue on Tuesday.
Source: IANS
