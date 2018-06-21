medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Rajasthan's Kota Sets Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 21, 2018 at 6:24 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kota in Rajasthan creates a world record on the International Yoga Day where around two lakh people performed yoga at one place on the occasion.

The event took place in the presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia at the RAC ground.
Rajasthan's Kota Sets Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day
Rajasthan's Kota Sets Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day

Speaking to IANS, an officer, Hariom Gurjar, said: "We have created a Guinness record as this is the first time these many people performed yoga together at one place."

He explained that counting of the participants was done with the help of bar codes given to each contestant.

A total of 4,000 volunteers were present on the occasion, and a drone centre was set up to keep an eye on the ground. People started reaching the RAC ground from 5 a.m.

A certificate was given to Vasundhara Raje Scindia, District Collector Gaurav Goyal and Baba Ramdev by two Guinness Book of World Record officials who came from London to monitor the proceedings.

Baba Ramdev tweeted that more than two lakh people performed yoga on the International Yoga Day.

"Yoga is the best way for the students to de-stress themselves. Thousands of students have joined #YogainKota, the education capital of Rajasthan," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister called for maximum participation from people to set up a world record on the occasion.

Till date, Mysore shares the record where around 55,506 people performed yoga simultaneously at one place on International Yoga Day.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga

International day of yoga is celebrated on 21ST June every year to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga on the overall health and well-being.

Practice Yoga To Improve Mind-Body Health

Practice Yoga To Improve Mind-Body Health

Yoga increases signals of a neuromodulator in the brain which improves learning, memory and reduces levels of inflammatory markers.

Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Yoga poses open your heart and mind and help you cope with a heartbreak in a healthy way.

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Yoga is a form of exercise and way of living that can not only prevent but also treat numerous conditions like heartburn effectively and safely.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...