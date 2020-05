Rajasthan Crosses 3,000+ Covid-19 Cases Mark

COVID-19 cases in Jaipur reached the 1,000-mark on Monday as it registered 12 new cases taking its tally to 1,005 while the state overall crossed the 3,000-mark.



A total of 123 COVID-19 cases was reported in Rajasthan in the last 12 hours out of which 73 were from Jodhpur, 19 from Chittaurgarh, 12 from Jaipur, 11 from Pali, three from Kota, two from Rajsamand, and one each from Bikaner, Alwar and Udaipur, Singh said.



Overall, 75 deaths have been reported in the state so far with 44 deaths reported in Jaipur, nine in Jodhpur, six in Kota, two each in Nagaur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara, one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner Pratapgarh and Chittaurgarh, two in Sikar and one in Tonk.



‘Banswara has 66, Baran-1, Barmer-2, Bharatpur-114, Bhilwara-37, Bikaner-38, Chittaurgarh-36, Churu-14, Dausa-21, Dholpur-12.’





Source: IANS Twenty-nine out of the 33 districts in the state are corona affected with Jaipur at the top having 1,005 cases followed by Jodhpur which has 705 cases, Kota has 212 cases, Ajmer 168, Alwar 12, Banswara has 66, Baran-1, Barmer-2, Bharatpur-114, Bhilwara-37, Bikaner-38, Chittaurgarh-36, Churu-14, Dausa-21, Dholpur-12, Dungarpur-7, Hanumangarh-11, Jaisalmer -35, Jhalawar-40, Jhunjhunu-42, Jodhpur-705, Karauli-2, Kota-212, Nagaur-118, Pali-24, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand-four each, Sawai Madhopur-eight, Sikar-six, Tonk has 134 and Udaipur has 15, said Singh.Source: IANS Overall, 75 deaths have been reported in the state so far with 44 deaths reported in Jaipur, nine in Jodhpur, six in Kota, two each in Nagaur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara, one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner Pratapgarh and Chittaurgarh, two in Sikar and one in Tonk.

