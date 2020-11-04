Rajasthan Bans Spitting in Public Places

Spitting chewed tobacco or pan has been banned in public places in Rajasthan, in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh.



Penal action will be taken against those flouting the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

‘New initiative has been taken under Section (2) of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957, in the larger public interest under which spitting after chewing tobacco or non-tobacco products has been banned with immediate effect. ’





To prevent this from happening, it has become imperative to ban such unhygienic habits, the Health Secretary said.

In general, it is seen that after eating 'paan' or chewing tobacco and non-tobacco products, people tend to spit in public places, thus increasing the chances of spreading the dreaded virus.