Rajasthan Bans Spitting in Public Places

In general, it is seen that after eating 'paan' or chewing tobacco and non-tobacco products, people tend to spit in public places, thus increasing the chances of spreading the dreaded virus.
‘New initiative has been taken under Section (2) of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957, in the larger public interest under which spitting after chewing tobacco or non-tobacco products has been banned with immediate effect.
’
To prevent this from happening, it has become imperative to ban such unhygienic habits, the Health Secretary said.
Source: IANS