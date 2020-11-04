by Iswarya on  April 11, 2020 at 11:29 AM Tropical Disease News
Rajasthan Bans Spitting in Public Places
Spitting chewed tobacco or pan has been banned in public places in Rajasthan, in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh.

Penal action will be taken against those flouting the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In general, it is seen that after eating 'paan' or chewing tobacco and non-tobacco products, people tend to spit in public places, thus increasing the chances of spreading the dreaded virus.


To prevent this from happening, it has become imperative to ban such unhygienic habits, the Health Secretary said.

Source: IANS

