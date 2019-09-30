medindia

Radiotherapy Not Necessary For Me After Surgery

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 30, 2019 at 11:59 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with prostate cancer need not undergo radiotherapy after surgery.

These findings, from the largest ever trial of postoperative radiotherapy in prostate cancer, are being presented today (Friday 27 September) at the 2019 ESMO Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

Answering a longstanding question about whether the benefits of radiotherapy after surgery outweigh the side effects, the trial results found no difference in disease recurrence at five years between men who routinely had radiotherapy shortly after surgery and men who had radiotherapy later, if the cancer came back.

Show Full Article


The RADICALS-RT trial, which was run through the MRC Clinical Trials Unit at University College London, enrolled 1,396 patients after surgery for prostate cancer from the UK, Denmark, Canada, and Ireland. Men were randomly allocated to postoperative radiotherapy or the standard approach of observation only, with radiotherapy kept as an option if the disease recurred.

At a median follow-up of five years, progression free survival was 85% in the radiotherapy group and 88% in the standard care group.

Chief Investigator Professor Chris Parker, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Professor in Prostate Oncology at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), said:

"The results from this trial indicate that postoperative radiotherapy in prostate cancer patients is equally effective whether it is given to all men shortly after surgery or only given later to those men with recurrent disease. There is a strong case now that observation should be the standard approach after surgery, and that radiotherapy should be used if the cancer comes back.

"This is good news for future patients as it means that many men will avoid the adverse side-effects of radiotherapy which can include urinary incontinence. This is a potential complication after surgery alone, but the risk is increased if radiotherapy is used as well."

The data presented from the RADICALS-RT trial is from a five year follow up looking at disease reoccurrence. The intention in the long run is to see if postoperative radiotherapy has an effect on the development of secondary tumours.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Small Intestinal Cancer

Learn all about the early signs, symptoms, prevention and treatment of small intestine cancer.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Radiosurgery

Radiosurgery, also called Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), is a procedure that uses a beam of radiation to treat cancer of the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body using a Gamma Knife® or CyberKnife®. Radiosurgery can be carried out by a linear accelerator (LINAC), which uses CyberKnife® or TrueBeam® radiotherapy systems. Other radiotherapy technologies include Gamma Knife® and Proton therapy.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

More News on:

RadiotherapyHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaRhabdomyosarcomaMale Breast CancerMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeExternal Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate CancerRadiosurgery

What's New on Medindia

Natural Home Remedies to Avoid Snoring

Chest pain

World Heart Day: Take Care of 'My Heart, Your Heart'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive