Radiotherapy May Reduce Arm Swelling in Breast Cancer

Radiotherapy might replace invasive surgery for breast cancer patients after chemotherapy, reducing the risk of arm swelling.
Radiotherapy may significantly reduce the risk of lymphedema (chronic arm swelling) in breast cancer patients compared to traditional surgery. The findings were revealed by the ADARNAT pilot study.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
ALND vs ART in Positive Sentinel Node After Neoadjuvant Therapy in Breast Cancer (ADARNAT)
Go to source) Presented at the 15th European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC15), the research suggests that axillary radiotherapy (ART) is just as effective at eliminating remaining cancer cells as axillary lymph node dissection (ALND), but with a much lower risk of causing painful arm swelling.
These results are part of an ongoing Phase III randomized clinical trial involving patients who received chemotherapy or hormone therapy before surgery. While this shift toward less invasive treatment could improve quality of life, experts emphasize these are preliminary two-year follow-up results and recommend waiting for the full trial data before changing standard medical practice.
Radiation Therapy Could be a Better Substitute for Lymph Node SurgeryProfessor Amparo Garcia-Tejedor, from the Functional Breast Unit at Bellvitge University Hospital, Spain, and the Institut Català d’Oncologia, is leading the trial. She told the conference that studies had already shown that ART was a good alternative to ALND in patients for whom the first line of treatment was surgery.
“In situations where patients have received chemotherapy or hormone therapy before surgery, it is expected that results could be similar,” she said. “However, robust prospective data are not yet fully established or published.
“Many patients treated with neoadjuvant therapy experience a significant reduction in axillary disease burden and ultimately present with only one or two lymph nodes that are positive for cancer metastases, which often correspond to the sentinel lymph node, while the remaining axillary nodes are negative.”
“This observation strongly suggested that further axillary surgery might be unnecessary in a substantial proportion of patients and that a strategy of de-escalation should be explored.”
Does Cancer Recur or Metastasize Less with Radiation?From June 2021 to April 2023, the ADARNAT trial (ALND vs ART in Positive Sentinel Node After Neoadjuvant Therapy in Breast Cancer) recruited 272 patients with breast cancer, which might have spread (metastasized) to one or more lymph nodes. The patients had received neoadjuvant therapy and, at the time of surgery, had metastatic cancer in one or two sentinel lymph nodes (the lymph nodes where cancer typically metastasizes first).
The patients were randomized to receive either ART or ALND; patients in both arms of the trial also received radiotherapy to areas of the breast and chest. Results were available for 46 patients in the ART group and 56 patients in the ALND group, with a median follow-up period of two years.
No cancer recurred in the axillary area in the ART group and one recurred in the ALND group (1.8%). Cancer metastasized to other parts of the body in 4.4% versus 5.5% of the patients, respectively, and there were two deaths in the ALND group (4.3%).
Lymphedema occurred more frequently after ALND (26.7%) than ART (18.9%), although this was not statistically significant. Disease-free and overall survival rates were similar after two years of follow-up.
Prof. Garcia-Tejedor said: “These results indicate that ART instead of ALND is feasible and has good cancer outcomes at two years.”
What Are the Skin Side Effects of Axillary Radiotherapy?“While some specialists have already begun to substitute axillary lymph node dissection with axillary radiotherapy without waiting for definitive results, the only way to determine with certainty whether this strategy is truly safe and effective is through participation in a well-designed clinical trial such as the one we are now conducting.”
“This is particularly important given that the study population includes patients with residual axillary disease and, therefore, a potentially worse prognosis.
“In this context, treatment decisions should not be made without robust evidence. Our trial is designed to provide the necessary data to definitively answer this question and to ensure that any future change in standard practice is safe in terms of cancer outcomes and is also beneficial for patients.”
Dr. Maria Laplana-Torres is a radiation oncologist at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Spain. She presented results from the pilot phase of the trial that showed that although ART was associated with more damage to the skin from radiation, this tended to be transient and easily treatable.
Radiation Therapy May Improve Post-Treatment Arm MobilityAcute skin damage (grade 2 or above) occurred in 27.8% of ART patients compared with 13.3% after ALND. It consisted mainly of skin redness, pigment changes or skin peeling in some cases. There were no significant differences in later skin damage between the two groups.
She said: “Some patients experienced mild, temporary difficulty raising the arm above the shoulder or lifting it to the side. These limitations were usually short-lived and did not affect everyday activities.”
“We found that treating the axilla with radiotherapy instead of extensive surgery can avoid a more aggressive operation without compromising treatment safety in patients with sentinel lymph node involvement.”
“One and two years after treatment, there were no meaningful differences in arm mobility or quality of life between the two groups, although there was a more favorable trend in the ART patients. These results show that axillary radiotherapy may be a safe and less invasive option for some women treated with chemotherapy or hormone therapy before surgery.”
“This kind of research is essential to continue improving patient outcomes and to define safer, equally effective therapeutic approaches.”
Radiotherapy Supports a New Paradigm in Underarm Lymph Node CareSo far, more than 500 patients have joined the main, phase III clinical trial. The researchers estimate that approximately three more years will be required to complete patient recruitment. This will then be followed by the planned five years of follow-up to fully assess cancer outcomes.
Prof. Garcia-Tejedor concluded: “If the study confirms the safety and effectiveness of axillary treatment de-escalation, the implications for both patients and clinicians could be substantial. For patients, the main potential benefit would be an improvement in quality of life, particularly through a reduction in lymphedema and other functional complications associated with axillary surgery.”
For clinicians, these findings would support a paradigm shift in axillary management, reinforcing the move away from routine extensive surgery toward more personalized and less morbid treatment strategies, while maintaining good cancer outcomes.
The Chair of EBCC15, Professor Isabel Rubio, Head of Breast Surgical Oncology at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Madrid, Spain, was not involved in this research. She commented: “These findings from the pilot phase of the phase III ADARNAT clinical trial are encouraging. They provide a sound basis for the clinical trial to proceed.”
Is It Safe to Omit Radiation for Some Breast Cancer Patients?“Once the trial reports its final results in a few years’ time, we will know whether radiotherapy rather than surgery is safe for patients who have received neoadjuvant treatments.”
“While this trial suggests a promising trend towards lower lymphedema rates with radiation therapy, the next important step is to determine in which patients it may be safe to omit radiation altogether in order to further individualize breast cancer care.”
“Surgical treatment for breast cancer has already moved towards de-escalation, with many patients now able to avoid full axillary lymph node dissection and its associated side effects. However, despite these advances, a significant number of patients still face an increased risk of lymphedema after radiation therapy.”
“Future research should focus on identifying the subgroup of patients who may not benefit from either axillary dissection or radiation therapy, thereby helping to minimize treatment-related complications while maintaining excellent cancer outcomes.”
Reference:
- ALND vs ART in Positive Sentinel Node After Neoadjuvant Therapy in Breast Cancer (ADARNAT) - (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04889924?tab=study)
Source-Eurekalert