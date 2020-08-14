by Colleen Fleiss on  August 14, 2020 at 1:51 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Radiation to Treat Pediatric Cancers may Have Lasting Impact on Heart and Metabolic Health: Study
Adult survivors of childhood pelvic and abdominal cancers who had been treated with radiation were found to experience abnormalities in body composition and had worse cardiometabolic health compared with the general population, stated a new study.

Journal in Which the Study was Published: Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Author: Carmen Wilson, PhD, assistant member in the Epidemiology and Cancer Control department at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital


Background: "Body composition abnormalities and cardiometabolic impairments are of concern among survivors given that in the general population, these conditions increase the risk of developing life-threatening diseases including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes," said Wilson. The impacts of radiation therapy on metabolic health have been previously reported for survivors of pediatric leukemia, brain tumors, and hematopoietic stem cell transplants, but the impacts on survivors of pediatric abdominal and pelvic tumors remained unclear, she said.

How the Study was Conducted: In this study, Wilson and colleagues assessed 431 adult survivors of pediatric abdominal or pelvic solid tumors who had been previously treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The median age of participants during the study was 29.9 years. The most frequent childhood diagnoses were neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor, and germ cell tumor, and the median age of participants at diagnosis was 3.6 years. Approximately 37 and 36 percent of participants had received abdominal and pelvic radiation therapy, respectively, as part of their treatment.

To assess the impacts of radiation therapy, the authors compared the participants' body composition, metabolic abnormalities, and physical function to those of the general population, using age-, sex-, and ethnicity-matched data from the 2013 to 2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

Results: Wilson and colleagues found that compared with data from NHANES, the survivors in their study were significantly more likely to have insulin resistance (33.8 percent vs. 40.6 percent), high triglycerides (10.02 percent vs. 18.4 percent), and low levels of high-density lipoproteins, commonly referred to as "good cholesterol" (28.9 percent vs. 33.5 percent). There were no significant differences in the levels of low-density lipoproteins ("bad cholesterol") between survivors and the general population.

Lean body mass, which measures the non-fat content of the body, is related to basal metabolic rate; therefore, an individual with lower lean body mass burns fewer calories while resting than someone with higher lean body mass, Wilson explained.

There was no significant difference in relative fat body mass between survivors and the general population; however, survivors who had high relative fat mass had reduced quadricep strength and poor physical performance (as measured by a sit-and-reach test and distance covered during a six-minute walk) compared with survivors who had low relative fat mass.

Author's Comments: "It is possible that abdominal and pelvic-directed radiation therapy damages postural muscles or subtly impairs sex hormone production, ultimately affecting muscle mass," said Wilson. She explained that radiation therapy has been shown to cause muscle injury, resulting in muscle fiber loss and loss of muscle regenerative cells, in animal studies. Wilson added that lifestyle choices may also impact relative lean mass and cardiometabolic health among survivors.

Wilson suggested that future research could examine the impact of radiation therapy and other cancer treatments on fat distribution across the body since increased abdominal obesity has been shown to be a better predictor of adverse health effects than measures of overall obesity.

In addition, Wilson is interested in exploring how interventions directed at lifestyle behaviors could improve lean mass and decrease fat mass among survivors of pediatric cancers. "While it may not be possible to avoid radiation therapy as a key treatment for many solid tumors, early research suggests that resistance training interventions in survivors increase lean mass," said Wilson. "Further work is needed to see if training would also impact cardiometabolic impairments in this population."

Study Limitations: A limitation of the study is that cardiometabolic outcomes may have been measured differently in the study cohort compared with those surveyed by NHANES.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer
In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.
READ MORE
Treatment Technique Improvement for Advanced Abdominal Cancer Highlighted in 2 Decades of Data
An analysis by physicians at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has found that long-term survival is possible for selected patients suffering from advanced cancer of the abdomen.
READ MORE
Childhood Cancer-Related Radiation Affects Heart and Metabolic Health
Pediatric abdominal and pelvic cancers, treated using radiation negatively affects cardiovascular and metabolic health during adulthood. This increases the risk of developing life-threatening diseases including cardiovascular disease and type 2 ...
READ MORE
Early Breast Cancer Screening Reduces Mortality in Childhood Cancer Survivors
Female survivors of childhood cancer, previously exposed to chest radiation and other cancer-related treatments, benefit from early screening with breast MRI or mammography. It will reduce mortality risk due to the disease.
READ MORE
Acute Radiation Syndrome
Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.
READ MORE
Radiation Hazards
Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.
READ MORE
Radiotherapy
A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
X-Ray
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

RadiotherapyX-RayHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisRadiation HazardsAcute Radiation SyndromePediatric Pyloric Stenosis