medindia

Radiation from CT Scans can Increase Cancer Risk

by Hannah Joy on  November 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to radiation from CT scans can put you at higher risks of developing thyroid cancer and leukemia, reveals a study in JNCI Cancer Spectrum.
Radiation from CT Scans can Increase Cancer Risk
Radiation from CT Scans can Increase Cancer Risk

Researchers here conducted study from a National Health Insurance dataset in Taiwan between 2000 and 2013. The study followed 22,853 thyroid cancer, 13,040 leukemia, and 20,157 non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.

Show Full Article


The research team consulted data from the National Health Insurance program to study demographic and medical information on disease diagnoses, procedures, and drug prescriptions, and the enrollment profiles of all patients.

Patients were excluded if they were under 25 years at the time of the cancer diagnosis, had less than three years of follow-up before cancer diagnosis, or had a history of a cancer before the year 2000.

Results showed that patients who developed thyroid cancer and leukemia had significantly higher likelihood of having received CT scans.

In studies that combined patients across age groups, exposure to medical CT scans was not associated with increased risk for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However in patients between 36 and 45 years of age, there was a three-fold increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma associated with CT scans.

In older patients the association between exposure to CT scans and non-Hodgkin lymphoma was not evident.

The research team concluded that patients receiving CT scans had in general marked increases in the risk of developing thyroid cancer and leukemia, especially in female patients and patients younger than 45.

"Our study found that CT scans are associated with an increased risk of thyroid cancer and leukemia in adults in all ages and with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in young adults," said Yu-Hsuan Joni Shao, one of the paper's authors.

"The risk is stronger in patients who have higher cumulative doses from multiple scans. The increased numbers of people undergoing CT scans have become a public health issue."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Is a High Radiation Dose Better Than Standard Radiation Treatment in Prostate Cancer Patients?

Higher doses of radiation therapy does not improve survival in patients with prostate cancer.

CT Scans Most Sensitive in Diagnosing Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

CT scans done within 6 hours of headache onset by qualified personnel are highly sensitive in detecting subarachnoid hemorrhage.

CT Scan in Children - An Increasing Concern

CT scanning is helpful in diagnosing diseases. However, its use in children should be done with care as children are more vulnerable to radiation risks. Their organs are more sensitive to radiation.

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

More News on:

RadiotherapyX-RayCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtRadiation HazardsAcute Radiation SyndromeCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Drugs Causing Low Blood Sodium Levels / Hyponatremia

World Toilet Day: 'Leaving No One Behind'

Radiation Hazards and its Effects on Human Body
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive