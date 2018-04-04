medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Radiation can Reduce Stiffness of Tumors to Stop Them From Spreading

by Rishika Gupta on  April 4, 2018 at 7:56 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

To curb the growth of cancer, affected cancer cell environments can be targeted by radiation. Stiffness of these cancer cells needs to be reduced to prevent them from travelling to other parts of the body.
Radiation can Reduce Stiffness of Tumors to Stop Them From Spreading
Radiation can Reduce Stiffness of Tumors to Stop Them From Spreading

Stiffer extra cellular molecules are vital for the cancer cells to migrate throughout the body, signal to one another, and form tumor.

As cancer cells grow and become increasingly dysfunctional, the network of biomolecules surrounding them are deposited more and begin cross-linking more, leading to a thicker, stiffer matrix. This tougher ECM is vital for the cancer cells to migrate throughout the body, signal to one another, and form tumor.

One team of researchers from Vanderbilt University aims to unlock how irradiation might alter the mechanical properties of the micro environment.

The team demonstrated that ionizing radiation can reduce the stiffness of both the ECM of an extracted tumor and an isolated matrix of collagen fibers. Appearing this week in APL Bioengineering's special issue on the "Bioengineering of Cancer," from AIP Publishing, their results pave the way for irradiation to be used to create matrices with tailored properties, and suggest that radiation therapy might have effects beyond disrupting cellular DNA.

"We wanted to know how radiation effects the tissues surrounding cells, particularly how this changes the stiffness of the matrix," said Cynthia Reinhart-King, an author on the paper. "The change in tissue stiffness during tumor growth can be palpable. Stiffness, for example, is what you would look for in breast self-exams."

As cancer cells grow and become increasingly dysfunctional, the network of biomolecules surrounding them are deposited more and begin cross-linking more, leading to a thicker, stiffer matrix. This tougher ECM is vital for the cancer cells to migrate throughout the body, signal to one another, and form tumors. Targeting the ECM's stiffness has become a promising tool in attacking cancer cells.

"Twenty years ago, if you had asked what the primary drivers of cancer were and where the primary focus of the research should be, it would have been largely on genetics, and it still is for personalized medicine," Reinhart-King said.

To date, much of the research on irradiation's effects on the cellular microenvironment has dealt with samples that included cells, obfuscating the irradiation's effect on just the ECM rather than the cell's internal machinery.

Infrared spectroscopy revealed that the radiation does not break down individual fibers of collagen, the long, thin structural proteins that act as the matrix's scaffolding. Instead, it softens the matrix by cutting the bonds between these fibers, relaxing the matrix and reducing its stiffness.

Reinhart-King's team discovered that tumor cells were less likely to spread when their stiff ECMs were replaced with ECMs softened by irradiation. Cells suspended in a stiff matrix were more likely to work their way through the matrix to other side of a serum gradient, analogous to how metastasizing cancer cells break free from their tumors. Softened matrices were more likely to hold cells in place.

Reinhart-King said their findings might enable future fractionated radiation -- longer term bouts of therapy using a lower intensity of radiation than most of today's therapies. One particular area of interest is determining if softening can reduce nearby blood vessel leaking and improve drug delivery.

"Since there are risks associated with radiation, we're interested in investigating how fractionated the dose should be," Reinhart-King said. "The key will be to find the right balance."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Mobile Phone Radiation: ICMR to Study Effect of Cellphone on Human Health

Mobile Phone Radiation: ICMR to Study Effect of Cellphone on Human Health

ICMR has embarked on a five-year study to measure the effect of radiation from cellphones and cellphone towers on human health.

Take Your Breast Cancer Radiation Therapy Without Fear

Take Your Breast Cancer Radiation Therapy Without Fear

Patients with breast cancer can undertake modern breast radiation therapy fearlessly and can have better actual experiences than expected, finds a new study.

Human Gut Chip can Protect Against Radiation Damage

Human Gut Chip can Protect Against Radiation Damage

Radiation exposure in human gut Organ Chip device gives hope for better radioprotective drugs. The Gut Chip helps analyze the effects of radiation on villus morphology.

Cancer Cells Repair Themselves After Radiation Therapy

Cancer Cells Repair Themselves After Radiation Therapy

Varying doses of proton beam therapy that delivers radiation specifically to the tumor can affect the ability of the cancer cells to survive.

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Radiation Hazards

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

X-Ray

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

More News on:

Radiotherapy X-Ray Radiation Hazards Acute Radiation Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...