by Iswarya on  November 13, 2020 at 11:50 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Racial Disparities in Pediatric Diabetes Treatment: Study
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk has risen sharply in non-Hispanic Black (NHB) children in the last 20 years, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Diabetes.

Ironically, the significant advances in T1D therapeutics over recent years, especially new technologies, may have exacerbated racial disparities in diabetes treatment and outcomes.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia detail their retrospective study of more than 2,800 children with T1D. Their findings have helped quantify racial and ethnic disparities in health care use, technology application, and outcomes in pediatric diabetes treatment.


"Disparities in these treatments are of clinical significance, as both intensive insulin therapy and the incorporation of technology have been associated with improved glycemic control and, consequently, reduced long-term complications," writes Terri H. Lipman, Ph.D., CRNP, FAAN, Miriam Stirl Endowed Term Professor of Nutrition, Professor of Nursing of Children and Assistant Dean for Community Engagement at Penn Nursing.

The article, "Racial Disparities in Treatment and Outcomes of Children With Type 1 Diabetes," details how treatment modalities, clinical outcomes, and appointment attendance in NHB versus non-Hispanic white and Hispanic children with T1D were examined while including the contribution of insurance status (as a proxy for socioeconomic status) to these disparities. Despite similar outpatient appointment attendance rates, significant disparities in continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump use were observed.

"Disparities in health care cannot be eliminated without a societal effort to address structural racism. The underlying etiologies of health care disparities, including the impact of patient and provider bias, should be fully investigated and strategies developed to mitigate these contributing factors," concludes Lipman.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes
An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.
READ MORE
Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases