Racial Disparities in Pediatric Diabetes Treatment: Study

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk has risen sharply in non-Hispanic Black (NHB) children in the last 20 years, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Diabetes.



Ironically, the significant advances in T1D therapeutics over recent years, especially new technologies, may have exacerbated racial disparities in diabetes treatment and outcomes.

‘Type 1 diabetes is the third most common pediatric chronic disease in the United States.’





The article, "Racial Disparities in Treatment and Outcomes of Children With Type 1 Diabetes," details how treatment modalities, clinical outcomes, and appointment attendance in NHB versus non-Hispanic white and Hispanic children with T1D were examined while including the contribution of insurance status (as a proxy for socioeconomic status) to these disparities. Despite similar outpatient appointment attendance rates, significant disparities in continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump use were observed.



"Disparities in health care cannot be eliminated without a societal effort to address structural racism. The underlying etiologies of health care disparities, including the impact of patient and provider bias, should be fully investigated and strategies developed to mitigate these contributing factors," concludes Lipman.



Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia detail their retrospective study of more than 2,800 children with T1D. Their findings have helped quantify racial and ethnic disparities in health care use, technology application, and outcomes in pediatric diabetes treatment.