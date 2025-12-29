Buffalo Death Sparks Rabies Scare in UP Village

Why did raita made from buffalo milk spark a rabies scare, sending UP villagers rushing for anti-rabies vaccines?

Anti-Rabies Vaccination and First Aid After an Animal Bite

Over 200 Receive Anti-Rabies Vaccines

Fear Spreads Despite Medical Reassurance

Village on Alert

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

Authorities Urge Calm

after residents rushed to health centres forfearing possible exposure following the death of a buffalo whose milk had earlier been used in food served at a local ceremony.The concern arose after a buffalo, allegedly bitten by a stray dog, died a few days after its milk was used to prepare raita at a tehrai ceremony held earlier this week. The event, organized following the death of a local resident, was attended by hundreds of people from Pipraul and neighboring villages.As news of the animal’s death spread, villagers feared the possibility of rabies transmission and began lining up at nearby health facilities seeking preventive injections.a deadly viral disease spread through the bite, scratch, or saliva of an infected animal. After a suspected exposure, immediate first aid is critical: the wound should be washed thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, followed by application of an antiseptic such as iodine or alcohol.Medical care should be sought right away to assess the need for anti-rabies vaccine and, in severe exposures, rabies immunoglobulin. Completing the full vaccination schedule as advised by a doctor is essential, as timely treatment can prevent the virus from causing infection once exposure occurs.Health officials said that since December 26, more than 200 villagers have received anti-rabies vaccinations, with more continuing to come forward. On Friday alone, around 110 people were vaccinated at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ujhani.Dr Sarvesh Kumar, Superintendent of the CHC, said medical teams have been deployed to the village to assess the situation and counsel residents. “People are understandably anxious, but we are continuously informing them and providing vaccinations as a precautionary measure,” he said.Dr Mahesh Pratap, a medical officer at a primary health centre in the district, confirmed that many residents approached health facilities out of fear of possible exposure and were given anti-rabies shots as a preventive step.Villagers say the panic intensified after it emerged that theThe animal was buried without a post-mortem examination, leaving the exact cause of death unconfirmed.“The dog that bit the buffalo has not been traced yet, which has increased anxiety,” said Deepak Kumar, husband of the village pradhan. He added that residents felt they had not received clear information earlier about whether rabies could spread through milk consumption.Health officials, however, have stressed that rabies is not transmitted through properly handled or boiled milk, and that consuming dairy products does not pose a transmission risk. Despite this reassurance, many villagers chose vaccination for peace of mind.Pipraul village, with a population of around 1,800 people, has seen a steady stream of residents visiting health centres over the past few days. Authorities said awareness sessions are being conducted to explain how rabies spreads and to discourage panic.Medical teams have also been tasked with monitoring the area and responding to any further concerns. Officials said vaccination remains available for those who feel anxious or may have had direct exposure to potentially infected animals.This is not the first such incident in Uttar Pradesh. In November, residents of a village in Gorakhpur also rushed to get vaccinated after consuming prasad made from milk of a cow that later died, allegedly after a dog bite. Health authorities had similarly clarified that rabies does not spread through cooked or boiled food.Doctors and health officials continue to urge calm, stressing that rabies is primarily transmitted through bites or scratches from infected animals and not through food consumption.“Public awareness is key,” officials said, adding that unnecessary panic can strain healthcare resources. At the same time, they emphasized theAs health teams remain stationed in the area, authorities say efforts will continue to educate residents, monitor the situation, and ensure that preventive care is available to all who seek it.Source-Medindia