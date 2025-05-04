Rabies After the Jab? Kerala’s Alarming Case Sparks New Fears

Prevent rabies through timely vaccination, avoiding stray animals, and prompt wound care after bites.



‘Alarming news from #Kerala: Even after #antirabies_vaccination, a child is tragically battling #rabies. Highlights the critical need for vigilance and understanding breakthrough cases. #RabiesAwareness’

Understanding Rabies: Symptoms and the Critical Need for Early Intervention

Just weeks after the tragic death of a six-year-old girl in Malappuram who succumbed to rabies despite receiving full anti-rabies treatment, Kerala is facing yet another deeply worrying case. A seven-year-old girl from Kollam district is now in critical condition afterAccording to the child’s mother, the incident occurred on April 8, when a stray dog attacked her daughter. “We rushed her to the hospital immediately, and both ARS and IDRV were given as advised,” she said, visibly shaken. “She was just one dose away from completing the treatment, but then developed a fever. We took her to the Taluk hospital and then to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Now doctors say her condition is serious. We followed every instruction—why did this happen?”Rabies ( ) is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. Early symptoms often resemble those of the flu, including fever, headache, fatigue, and discomfort at the bite site.Diagnosis is typically based on clinical observation, patient history (especially exposure to animals), and laboratory tests on saliva, spinal fluid, or skin biopsies.There is no cure once clinical symptoms appear, making early intervention critical.Immediate and thorough wound cleaning, followed by a course of rabies vaccination and administration of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) for high-risk exposures, is the standard and most effective post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent the virus from taking hold.This alarming development comes close on the heels of another disturbing case: a six-year-old girl in Malappuram district died on April 28 after being bitten by a stray dog on March 29. The same dog had bitten seven other people, all of whom recovered. Despite receiving prompt medical care, including ARS and IDRV, the young girl could not be saved, sparking fears and frustration among the public.Data from the Kerala Health Directorate reveals a troubling pattern.raising serious questions about the efficacy of treatment or the timing of intervention in certain cases.In response to growing public outrage over the surge in stray dog bites and rabies fatalities, the Kerala government established a committee in 2022 to investigate. The committee’s findings shed some light on the situation: many fatal cases involved bites to high-risk areas such as the neck, face, and head — regions where the rabies virus can reach the brain more quickly.Extensive tests on the ARS and IDRV vaccines were also conducted, with results confirming that both treatments met national and international standards. However, the recurring deaths have left experts and the public searching for answers, particularly in cases where all standard treatment protocols appear to have been followed.The latest incident involving the seven-year-old girl has reignited debates on how the state handles stray animal populations, the need for faster response mechanisms, and whether existing vaccination guidelines are sufficient for high-risk bite areas. While the girl continues her fight for life, her story underscores the urgent need for more in-depth studies, improved public awareness, and enhanced post-bite care protocols.As the state watches anxiously, healthcare authorities are once again under pressure to offer both reassurance and action. For now, families across Kerala are left hoping that this child survives—and that steps are taken to prevent yet another tragedy.Source-Medindia