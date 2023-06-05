About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Quitting Smoking Early Linked to Improved Lung Cancer Survival Rates

by Colleen Fleiss on May 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM
Quitting Smoking Early Linked to Improved Lung Cancer Survival Rates

Following non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) diagnosis, quitting smoking is linked to increased survival rates, according to a new study led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"Our participants' smoking histories varied, with some having stopped smoking a few years before their diagnosis and others having stopped several decades before," said senior author David Christiani, Elkan Blout Professor of Environmental Genetics. "This wide range gave us confidence in our results—that the benefit of pre-diagnosis smoking cessation persists even after lung cancer is diagnosed."

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer


Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
The study will be published online in JAMA Network Open.

While most similar research has compared mortality among current smokers and never smokers, the majority of the study's participants were former smokers, allowing the researchers to focus on the impacts of smoking cessation.

Smoking History and Lung Cancer Survival Rates

The study followed 5,594 patients with NSCLC—which accounts for 85% of all lung cancer cases—enrolled in the Boston Lung Cancer Survival Cohort at Massachusetts General Hospital between 1992 and 2022. Of these participants, 795 had never smoked; 3,308 were former smokers; and 1,491 were current smokers. Participants completed questionnaires about their smoking habits and other health and demographic information at baseline, with the researchers checking in on their survival every 12 to 18 months. During the study period, 3,842 of the participants died: 79.3% of the current smokers, 66.8% of the former smokers, and 59.6% of the never smokers.
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking


Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
While never smoking was associated with the best odds of survival after a lung cancer diagnosis, the findings showed significant associations between lower mortality and having quit smoking pre-diagnosis. The longer a patient went without smoking, the more health benefits they accrued: For former smokers, doubling the years of smoking cessation before their lung cancer diagnosis was significantly associated with prolonged survival.

The researchers noted that associations between survival and smoking history may vary depending on the clinical stage at which lung cancer was diagnosed, and that the study did not account for the different kinds of treatment participants were receiving.

Other Harvard Chan School co-authors included Xinan Wang, Christopher Romero-Gutierrez, and Jui Kothari. Funding for the study came from National Cancer Institute grant 5U01CA209414.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)


Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz.
Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator


Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
