medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Quitting Junk Food May Cause Withdrawal Symptoms Similar to Drug Addiction

by Iswarya on  September 22, 2018 at 11:59 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who quit eating junk foods may suffer from withdrawal symptoms similar to drug addicts, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Appetite.
Quitting Junk Food May Cause Withdrawal Symptoms Similar to Drug Addiction
Quitting Junk Food May Cause Withdrawal Symptoms Similar to Drug Addiction

The study led by researchers from the University of Michigan (U-M), found that reduced amount of highly processed foods led to sadness, irritability, tiredness, and cravings.

The effects peaked, especially during the initial two to five days after they quit eating junk food, then the negative side effects tapered off, which parallels the time course of drug withdrawal symptoms, the researchers said.

The study implications suggest that withdrawal symptoms may challenge first-week dietary interventions, which may contribute to people reverting back to bad eating habits, said Ashley Gearhardt, assistant professor at the U-M.

In the study, the team included 231 adults to report what happened when they reduced the amount of highly processed foods they ate in the past year.

Previous studies have focused on sugar withdrawal among animals, or the literature regarding humans offered only anecdotal evidence, said Erica Schulte, a doctoral student at the U-M.

What all researchers can agree upon is that the addictive qualities of tobacco, drugs or alcohol affect the brain similarly and cutting back can lead to negative side effects. Anxiety, headaches, irritability, and depression are some of those outcomes.

Understanding whether withdrawal may also occur with highly processed foods was an essential next step in evaluating the validity of food addiction, Schulte said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Food Addiction

Food Addiction

Food addiction is the compulsive need to eat junk food that has a lot of carbohydrates, sugar, flour and other fatty substances. This can occur even when you are not hungry.

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

Junk Food Makes You Dumb and Forgetful

Junk Food Makes You Dumb and Forgetful

Experiments link junk foods to memory loss. Rats on a poor diet were found to lose memory in as early as six days.

Eating Junk Food While Pregnant may Cause Junk Food Addiction in the Baby

Eating Junk Food While Pregnant may Cause Junk Food Addiction in the Baby

Maternal high fat, high sugar diet sets up junk food addiction in babies. Faulty diet of a pregnant mother alters nerve pathways in the baby's brain.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Processed Foods

Processed Foods

Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Processed Foods Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Signature Drug Toxicity Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Healthy Living 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Take the quiz on Rabies and test your knowledge about this infection that can affect the brain ...

 Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such ...

 Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive