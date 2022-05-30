About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

QuitBet: New Game Helps People Quit Smoking

by Hannah Joy on May 30, 2022 at 8:36 PM
Font : A-A+

QuitBet: New Game Helps People Quit Smoking

New game helps people to quit smoking. The game lets people bet on themselves and win real money, reveal researchers from Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute.

It's part of a new game called QuitBet and it's being funded by a National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grant administered by researchers at Hennepin Healthcare.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking


Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
Advertisement


Players commit to quit smoking over four weeks and bet $30 on themselves, which goes into the pot. Players then receive a free breath testing device to track their progress every day. At the end, all the players who have managed to quit win back their bet plus a profit as they split the pot with the other winners. Winners typically double their money while quitting smoking.

Developed by digital-health company WayBetter, QuitBet is an example of the "serious games" movement where games are employed to improve health.

Serious games can take a chore like quitting smoking and add social elements such as competition, social support, and, in this case, the incentive of having money on the line, to make it fun and engaging to adopt healthy habits.
Smartphone Gaming App to Help Quit Smoking

Smartphone Gaming App to Help Quit Smoking


A smartphone gaming app that could help smokers discontinue the habits has been developed.
Advertisement

QuitBet builds on other successful WayBetter products such as DietBet (a weight loss game) and StepBet (a walking game).

Jamie Rosen, WayBetter's founder and CEO, is the Principal Investigator of the study. Sandra Japuntich Ph.D., a Hennepin Healthcare Investigator, is providing scientific support. The study was funded with $1.15 million from the National Institutes of Health.

"We've known for years that paying people to change behaviors, known as contingency management, works to help people stop smoking. However, implementing contingency management in a sustainable way is difficult. QuitBet solves this by having players self-fund their own incentives," said Dr. Japuntich.

In this QuitBet study, players prove that they are not smoking by taking a carbon monoxide breath test every day using a device connected to their smartphone, which is provided for free to participants.

The study will test whether providing social support during the game through a social feed improves abstinence rates or user satisfaction.

"Quitting smoking is hard, but who said it also has to be solitary and frustrating?" said Rosen. "Why not mix in some fun, friendly competition and the thrill of winning money? It's a powerful new way to think about the problem. We're finding that it really helps people get through those tough first few weeks."



Source: Eurekalert
E-cigarette May Help to Quit Smoking With Minimal Side Effects, Suggest Studies

E-cigarette May Help to Quit Smoking With Minimal Side Effects, Suggest Studies


Researchers suggest that electronic cigarettes could help smokers to successfully stop the habit with minimal short-term side effects.
Advertisement

Effect of an Exercise Intervention to Quit Smoking During Pregnancy

Effect of an Exercise Intervention to Quit Smoking During Pregnancy


Physical activity has been found to contribute to successful smoking cessation programs in combination with smoking cessation medications.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Hearing Loss Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Diaphragmatic Hernia A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close