QuitBet: New Game Helps People Quit Smoking

Advertisement

Developed by digital-health company WayBetter, QuitBet is an example of the "serious games" movement where games are employed to improve health.Serious games can take a chore like quitting smoking and add social elements such as competition, social support, and, in this case, the incentive of having money on the line, to make it fun and engaging to adopt healthy habits.QuitBet builds on other successful WayBetter products such as DietBet (a weight loss game) and StepBet (a walking game).Jamie Rosen, WayBetter's founder and CEO, is the Principal Investigator of the study. Sandra Japuntich Ph.D., a Hennepin Healthcare Investigator, is providing scientific support. The study was funded with $1.15 million from the National Institutes of Health."We've known for years that paying people to change behaviors, known as contingency management, works to help people stop smoking. However, implementing contingency management in a sustainable way is difficult. QuitBet solves this by having players self-fund their own incentives," said Dr. Japuntich.In this QuitBet study,using a device connected to their smartphone, which is provided for free to participants.The study will test whether providing social support during the game through a social feed improves abstinence rates or user satisfaction."Quitting smoking is hard, but who said it also has to be solitary and frustrating?" said Rosen. "Why not mix in some fun, friendly competition and the thrill of winning money? It's a powerful new way to think about the problem. We're finding that it really helps people get through those tough first few weeks."Source: Eurekalert