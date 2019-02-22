medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Quit Smoking to Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 22, 2019 at 12:37 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who quit smoking and continued their nonsmoking status over a long duration of time were less likely to have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.
Quit Smoking to Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk
Quit Smoking to Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk

In an analysis of 230,732 women, those who quit smoking many years ago had a lower risk of a certain form of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared with women who recently quit.

In the analysis, which included information from two large prospective cohorts with up to 38 years of follow-up, the risk of seropositive RA--when patients have antibodies in their blood that help identify the disease--was reduced by 37 percent for those who sustained smoking cessation for 30 or more years compared with those who recently quit smoking.

Patients who have seropositive RA tend to have a more severe disease course with more joint deformities, disability, and inflammation outside of the joints. There was no association of smoking with seronegative RA, suggesting different pathogenesis than seropositive RA.

"Our study is one of the first to show that a behavior change of prolonged smoking cessation may actually delay or even prevent the onset of seropositive RA, suggesting lifestyle changes may modify risk for development of a systemic rheumatic disease," said senior author Dr. Jeffrey Sparks, of Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you experiencing pain in the joints? You might have Rheumatoid arthritis, a condition affecting joints and results in pain and joint deformities. It is diagnosed by radiology and blood tests.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Health Hazards of Smoking Rheumatoid Arthritis Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Chemotherapy 

What's New on Medindia

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive