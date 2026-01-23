Quit Smoking 3 Times Faster With These Psychology Apps

Psychology-based apps are three times more effective for smoking cessation than traditional minimal support.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Efficacy of smartphone apps used alone or with traditional interventions for smoking cessation: a systematic review and meta- analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Can apps beat traditional quitting? #Behavioral_science is tripling #smoking_cessation success via digital therapies. Combined with medication, these psychological tools boost long-term success by 77%. #smokingcessation #quitsmoking #health_tech #tobacco_control #mentalhealth #healthyliving

Phone Apps Beat Out Minimal Support by Tripling Smoking Cessation Rates

Mobile Apps and Pharmacotherapy is a Powerful Pair for Boosting Smoking Cessation

Digital Health is Helping to Solve Clinical Capacity Issues in Tobacco Control

Efficacy of smartphone apps used alone or with traditional interventions for smoking cessation: a systematic review and meta- analysis - (https://ebm.bmj.com/content/early/2026/01/09/bmjebm-2025-113971)

, based on new research inThese apps tap into emotions and motivation, using mental health techniques like, they actually outperform old minimal support traditional methods.(If future clinical trials back this up, digital therapies aren’t just a side option. Instead,It’s not clear which approach might be more effective for improving sustained abstinence.To strengthen and update the evidence base, the researchers assessed the effectiveness of smartphone apps, when used alone or when combined withand stay away from tobacco long term (6 months continuously).They trawled research databases for relevant randomised controlled trials published up to August 2025 of people aged at least 15 who planned to quit smoking. Comparisons included: no intervention; minimal smoking cessation support; traditional interventions; and apps based on traditional behavioural interventions.Certainty of the evidence was assessed using theapproach.The data from a total of 31 eligible studies, involving 12,802 participants, were pooled. Low certainty evidence from 4 studies (1402 participants) suggests that smartphone apps used alone may nearly triple the rate of 6-month continuous abstinence, increasing the number of ‘abstainers’ by 40 in every 1000, compared with no or minimal smoking cessation support.(4 studies involving 2163 participants; low certainty evidence).And based on data from 3 studies (1502 participants; low certainty evidence), these apps plus pharmacotherapy may improve 6-month continuous abstinence by 77% compared with pharmacotherapy alone.High certainty evidence indicated that apps based on(69%; 2 studies, 2565 participants) and in the long term at 6 months (36%; 4 studies, 3258 participants) compared with apps based on traditional behavioural interventions.“Smartphone apps can deliver intensive, interactive and real-time behavioural support, exceeding the effect of brief advice. A clear dose–response relationship exists between counselling intensity and quit success, and apps help meet this need while bypassing barriers such as limited clinic capacity, staff time, and declining use of telephone quitlines,” point out the researchers.,” they suggest.But the certainty of the evidence remains low due to limited sample sizes and methodological limitations, including design variations in the apps and their use, caution the researchers, adding that the findings “should be viewed as generating a hypothesis for future research rather than as a definitive conclusion.”They conclude: “.”Source-Eurekalert