medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Quintupling Inhaled Steroid Doses may Not Prevent Asthma Attacks in Children

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2018 at 12:20 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Short term increases in inhaled steroids do not provide expected benefit in early stages of an asthma attack, revealed clinical trial results published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Quintupling Inhaled Steroid Doses may Not Prevent Asthma Attacks in Children
Quintupling Inhaled Steroid Doses may Not Prevent Asthma Attacks in Children

For one year, researchers measured benefits of quintupling inhaled steroid doses during the earliest signs of an asthma attack. This period--known as the "yellow zone"--is when wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath first appear. "Increasing the dose of inhaled steroids at early signs of asthma worsening along with using quick relief medicines to relieve symptoms is a common practice," says study author Kristie Ross, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and clinical director of pediatric pulmonology, allergy and immunology at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. "Our study shows that this is no more effective at preventing progression to more serious asthma exacerbations than the use of quick relief medicines alone, such as albuterol inhalers."

All 254 children in the randomized, double-blinded study used low dose controller inhalers--"two puffs twice daily"--for a standard maintenance dose of inhaled steroid medication. When parents noticed their child had yellow zone symptoms, the researchers instructed them to use a different inhaler for seven days. Half of the inhalers were the same low dose, and the other half contained five times the maintenance dose. Across 395 yellow zone episodes, the researchers did not find any significant difference in the number of asthma attacks that ultimately required systemic steroids. Despite a 16% increase in exposure to inhaled steroids, children in the high-dose group did not experience fewer attacks.

The researchers did find children in the high-dose group had slower growth rates--averaging 0.23 centimeters per year less than children who maintained the low-dose regimen. Children with over two yellow zone episodes in a year, and children aged 5-7 were most affected. Over time, short-term increases in inhaled steroids could have cumulative effects, say the authors, but the slight difference is not enough to connect inhaled steroids to growth defects.

Ross cautions that the study did not include children with severe asthma who may be more prone to exacerbations, or children with uncontrolled asthma. It focused on preventing early, mild asthma symptoms from progressing to dangerous attacks. Parents should continue to work with their child's asthma doctor to develop a personalized home management plan that includes yellow zone interventions, she says.

Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center was one of 17 trial sites in the study. Other study authors from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine included James Chmiel, MD, MPH, professor of pediatrics; and Ross Myers, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics. The National Heart, Lung, Blood Institute's AsthmaNet clinical research network sponsored the study.

With the trial results in hand, the team must now look for new ways to manage yellow zone symptoms. "Our study suggests we need to find better ways to identify early signs of asthma worsening that are likely to lead to more serious asthma exacerbations," Ross says. "We will be starting a study this summer on a way to do that using technology that collects information about the child and the environment with less burden on the family, that may help us better predict asthma flares."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Asthma in Children and Adults

Asthma in Children and Adults

Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.

Quiz on Anti-Asthma Medications

Quiz on Anti-Asthma Medications

Anti-asthma medications include quick relief and long-term medications. Test your knowledge on anti-asthma medication by taking this ...

ASTHMA

ASTHMA

Learn more about Asthma, a chronic childhood disease with the highest incidence.

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline  pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Cannabis Height and Weight-Kids Drug Abuse Anabolic Steroids Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...