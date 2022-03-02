Breathalyzer Allows Mass Screening of COVID-19 in Public Places

Advertisement

Xing Yi Ling and colleagues wanted to develop a quick, convenient and accurate breathalyzer test suitable for on-site screening of large numbers of people.The researchers designed a handheld breathalyzer that contains a chip with three surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) sensors attached to silver nanocubes.When a person exhales into the device for 10 seconds, compounds in their breath chemically interact with the sensors. Then, the researchers load the breathalyzer into a portable Raman spectrometer that characterizes the bound compounds based on changes to the molecular vibrations of the SERS sensors.The team found that Raman spectra from COVID-positive and -negative people were different in regions responsive to ketones, alcohols and aldehydes, which they used to develop a statistical model for COVID diagnosis.They tested the breathalyzer on 501 people in hospitals and airports in Singapore, who RT-PCR showed to be negative (85.2%), positive and symptomatic (8.6%), or positive and asymptomatic (6.2%) for the coronavirus.The method had a 3.8% false-negative and 0.1% false-positive rate, comparable to RT-PCR tests, but it could be completed on-site in less than 5 minutes. The researchers say that the breathalyzer could someday be a new tool to reduce the silent spread of COVID-19 in communities.The authors acknowledge funding from the National Medical Research Council, Singapore, A*STAR Singapore, the Max Planck Institute-Nanyang Technological University Joint Lab and Nanyang Technological University.Source: Medindia