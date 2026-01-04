Questioning the Validity of Inner Critic to Reach Your Goals

Why doubting your inner critic can increase commitment and serves as a vital key to goal accomplishment.
Doubting your self-doubts is a surprising secret to staying committed towards long-term identity goals. The act of questioning the validity of inner skepticism is a science of meta-cognition that helps neutralize obstacles in the success journey.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Increasing identity goal commitment by inducing doubt in goal doubts
Go to source) The findings come from the study led by researchers from Ohio State University, published in the journal Self and Identity.
Your doubt often lies to you shattering your goal commitments. The psychology of meta-cognitive doubt may weaken the power of uncertainty, elevating the persistence on your track, beyond confidence.
The study shows that doubting the negative thoughts may help eradicate action crisis, a mental crossroad that influences you to give up the goals. Researchers emphasize that increasing motivation through meta-cognition could truly fuel ambition.
Explore The Science of Staying on Track When Obstacles Arise“When you’re pursing identity goals, bumps in the roads inevitably arise. There may come a point where the obstacle is big enough to evoke doubts about whether to continue,” Carroll said.
Most research on the topic has focused specifically on these doubts and how they can impact whether people go forward with their goals.
But based on previous work done by other Ohio State researchers, Carroll decided to examine meta-cognitive doubt, which is the sense of certainty a person has in the validity of one’s thoughts.
In the case of this research, a person can have doubts about whether they can achieve their goal. But what happens if you make the person wonder if their doubts are valid?
How Recalling Doubt Can Strengthen Your FutureCarroll conducted two studies. One involved 267 people who participated online. First, they completed an action crisis scale about their most important personal goal. The scale included items such as “I doubt whether I should continue striving for my goal or disengage from it” and participants responded on a scale from “strongly disagree” to strongly agree.”
Participants were then told they would take part in a second, unrelated study on the effect of memory writing exercises. Half of the participants were asked to write about a time that they felt confidence in their thinking.
The other half were asked to write about a time when they had experienced doubt in their thinking.
After completing the writing exercise, all participants were asked to rate how committed they were to achieving their most important personal goal, on a scale from “not at all committed” to “very committed.”
The Unexpected Equation: Doubt + Doubt = Less UncertaintyFindings showed that the writing exercise succeeded in making people feel more confident or more doubtful in their own thoughts about their identity goal – even though the writing exercise was not directly connected to their goals.
Here’s how it worked: Those participants who felt doubtful about their identity goal – and then wrote about an experience feeling confident – were less committed to achieving their goal. In other words, the writing exercise made them more confident in their doubts about achieving their goal.
On the other hand, those who felt doubtful about their goal and then wrote about an experience of feeling doubtful in their own thoughts actually had higher levels of commitment to their goals. For them, writing about doubt made them question their own doubts about achieving their goal.
“On some level, it may seem that doubt would be additive. Doubt plus doubt would equal more doubt,” Carroll said. “But this study found the opposite: Doubt plus doubt equaled less doubt.”
How Own Handwriting Helps Outsmart Self-DoubtsCarroll replicated the findings in another study, involving 130 college students, that used a different way of inducing doubt. In this study, Carroll used a technique developed by Ohio State researchers that had the participants complete the action crisis scale with their non-dominant hand.
“Previous research showed that using the non-dominant hand leads participants to have doubts in their own thoughts because they use their shaky handwriting as a cue that their thoughts must be invalid,” Carroll said.
“And that is exactly what I found in this study. So in two different studies we found that inducing meta-cognitive doubt can lead to people doubting their own doubts.”
Teachers, Parents, and Peers Can Help Us to Perform Meta-CognitionOn a practical level, it may be difficult for individuals to induce doubts about their doubts on their own, Carroll said. One reason it worked in this study is that participants were not aware that the doubt induction was related to their goal doubts.
This could be more effective if someone else – a therapist, a teacher, a friend or a parent – can help a person question their own thoughts and doubts.
“You don’t want the person to be aware that you’re getting them to question their doubts about their goals,” he said.
Carroll also noted that this technique should be used carefully, because it could potentially undermine wise judgment if overused or misapplied.
“You don’t want to undermine humility and replace it with overconfidence or premature certainty,” he said. “This needs to be used wisely.”
