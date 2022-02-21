About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

by Hannah Joy on February 21, 2022 at 2:18 PM
Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, confirms Buckingham Palace.

The queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement released by the palace.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added.

The announcement was made just a few weeks after the 95-year-old monarch marked her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. It is understood that she had been triple-vaccinated.
Earlier this month, Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time after he fell ill with the virus in 2020. British media said he had seen the queen a few days before his positive diagnosis, citing palace sources.

Soon after the news broke, there was a flurry of get-well wishes for the queen from British politicians.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery," Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted.

"On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am," tweeted Keir Starmer, leader of main opposition Labor Party.



Source: IANS
