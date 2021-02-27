by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Quarantine Fatigue: Big Challenge in Greece
In Greece, quarantine fatigue is one of the most significant challenges a year after the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, reported officials.

Greece's first confirmed infection was diagnosed on February 26, 2020. A year later, the country has been in a nationwide lockdown, which was imposed since Nov. 7 and extended by one more week Friday, as the epidemiological load remains heavy in many regions, officials told a regular press briefing.

"We still have many challenges ahead to face. Perhaps the biggest is fatigue over social-distancing measures," said Gkikas Magiorkinis, a professor of epidemiology who is in the committee of experts advising the Greek Health Ministry on the management of the Covid-19 crisis.


The numbers of daily new cases, deaths and patients on ventilators, combined with the spread of mutant Covid-19 strains which are more contagious, do not allow complacency, Vana Papaevangelou, an associate professor of pediatrics from the same committee, told the press briefing.

Greece confirmed 1,790 new infections and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday. To date, the country has recorded 188,201 infections and 6,439 deaths.

According to the latest data provided by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), the majority of mutant strains identified in Greece so far, or 1,019, concern the one that was first detected in Britain.

"Today we also see hope ahead, as we hold vaccines in our hands," Papaevangelou said.

So far, more than 800,000 inoculations have been carried out in Greece, according to the latest official figures. And 60.8 per cent of respondents in the survey said they will get vaccinated.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 255 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 73 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the US, according to the latest information released by the World Health Organization.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Information about Chronic fatigue syndrome, or yuppie flu, which is a complex disorder, characterized by extreme fatigue, that seems to affect Americans more than AIDS, multiple sclerosis /lung cancer
READ MORE
Quiz on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Do you always feel tired despite all your tests coming normal? You could be suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on this ...
READ MORE
Most of the People Facing Pandemic Fatigue: Study
USC study reveals differences in preventive behavior based on gender, race, education, state of residence, health condition, and trusted news source.
READ MORE
Long Video Meetings Linked to Brain Fatigue
Microsoft revealed limiting video meetings to 30 minutes can help avoid brain fatigue.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator