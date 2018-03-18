medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Quality of Healthcare Lower in Older Adults Who Do Not Have a Personal Doctor

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 18, 2018 at 2:36 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly 5 percent of older adults on Medicare do not have a personal doctor. This group also scores lower on measures of healthcare quality, according to a study published in Medical Care.
Quality of Healthcare Lower in Older Adults Who Do Not Have a Personal Doctor
Quality of Healthcare Lower in Older Adults Who Do Not Have a Personal Doctor

"Beneficiaries without personal physician report worse care experiences, rating their overall quality of care substantially lower than those with a personal physician," according to the new research by Marc N. Elliott, PhD, of The RAND Corporation, Santa Monica, Calif., and colleagues. They believe that encouraging Medicare recipients to have a regular doctor might help to improve continuity and quality of healthcare.

Some Groups of Medicare Patients Less Likely to Have a Personal Physician

The researchers analyzed data from more than 272,000 elderly Medicare beneficiaries responding to a nationally representative survey (the 2012 Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey). The survey included a question about whether the respondents had a personal physician: a doctor they would see for a checkup, if they wanted advice about a health problem, or if they got sick or hurt.

Overall, 4.9 percent of Medicare recipients said they did not have a personal physician. While that rate seems low, Dr. Elliott and coauthors note that five percent of the Medicare population amounts to more than two million people.

The rate was even higher for certain groups, including men, racial/ethnic minorities, and those with lower education. The percentage without a regular doctor rose to 9.3 percent for respondents with less than a high-school education, 10.5 percent for Hispanic beneficiaries, and 16.3 percent for American Indians/Alaska Natives.

Beneficiaries without a personal physician were more likely to be enrolled in fee-for-service Medicare without a prescription drug plan, and less likely to be enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. While older adults without a regular doctor had better overall health, they had poorer mental health.

Not having a regular doctor was associated with lower scores on measures of patient care experience, including an eight-point reduction (out of 100 points) in rating of overall healthcare. Respondents without a personal physician also scored lower on measures of getting needed care, getting care quickly, and getting needed drugs.

The effects on care were larger than those associated with key demographic characteristics, include ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sex, and age. "Beneficiaries without a personal physician were more than three times as likely to have not seen any healthcare provider in the last six months," the researchers add.

Having a personal physician is an important aspect of continuity of care, which is linked to improvement in a wide range of healthcare quality measures. But little is known about which groups are less likely to have a personal physician, or if care experience differs for patients with or without a regular doctor. The health benefits associated with continuity of care may be especially important for older adults on Medicare.

The study confirms previous research reporting racial/ethnic disparities in having a usual source of healthcare or a personal physician. It also identifies other characteristics associated with not having a regular provider, including male sex and lower education. The authors note some limitations of their study, including a lack of data on other factors that likely affect patient experience.

"Our findings provide further evidence of the relatively poorer care experiences among those who do not have a personal physician," Dr. Elliott and colleagues conclude. "Medicare would be well-served to better understand who does and does not have a personal physician and take actions to help connect beneficiaries to providers."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

ER Visits Among Adolescent Sickle Cell Patients Triples as They Enter Adulthood

ER Visits Among Adolescent Sickle Cell Patients Triples as They Enter Adulthood

Patients with sickle cell disease rely more on the emergency room as they move from pediatric to adult health care, according to researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St.

Heart-Healthy Habits Can Save Medicare Costs

Heart-Healthy Habits Can Save Medicare Costs

More than $41 billion a year in Medicare costs can be saved by reducing the risk of cardio-vascular diseases and following the seven heart-healthy habits.

Medicare Patients in Low U.S Counties Exposed to High Out-of-pocket Expenses

Medicare Patients in Low U.S Counties Exposed to High Out-of-pocket Expenses

In low-income U.S. counties, patients use observation care more frequently than those of the wealthier counties exposing them to high out-of-pocket expenses.

Few Restrictions on Prescribing Opioids Through Medicare

Few Restrictions on Prescribing Opioids Through Medicare

An untapped opportunity for Medicare formularies to limit prescribing opioids. The risk of opioid overdoses rises when individuals are prescribed opiates at high dosages.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Quackery means promotion of a medical cure which is otherwise scientifically unproven and baseless.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...