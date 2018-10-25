medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Punjab Government Bans the Sale of Herbicide Glyphosate

by Iswarya on  October 25, 2018 at 10:37 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Punjab government has banned the sale of "cancer-causing" herbicide glyphosate in the state, which is broadly used to control a different type of weeds in crops, with instant effect, reports a senior official.
Punjab Government Bans the Sale of Herbicide Glyphosate
Punjab Government Bans the Sale of Herbicide Glyphosate

State Agriculture Secretary K.S. Pannu said that the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) had recommended the use of the herbicide only for tea garden and non-crop area.

"There is no cultivation of tea plantation in Punjab, and on account of 200 percent crop intensity in Punjab, the non-crop area is too meager," said Pannu.

"Even this small area is also associated with crop cultivation, being ridges, water channels, bundhs and some area between the rows of crops, orchids, and canal/drain banks. Therefore, even this area is a part of crop area for all practical purposes," Pannu pointed out.

The Punjab State Farmers Commission had also recommended the ban on the sale of the chemical in the state.

"This chemical has been observed to be cancer-causing material. Besides cancer, this chemical is also known for causing other health problems and has the potential to damage human DNA as per the opinion of experts from PGIMER, Chandigarh," a state government spokesman pointed out.

Glyphosate is sold under various trade names. Pannu said the state government has directed all pesticide manufacturers, marketers and dealers in the state will not sell glyphosate formulations and concentrations with immediate effect.

"The licensing authorities have been asked to take necessary steps for removal of entries for glyphosate from the licenses issued by them," he added.

Agrarian Punjab contributes 50 percent of food grains (wheat and paddy) to the national kitty despite having just 1.54 percent of the country's geographical area.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Exposure To Glyphosate-Based Herbicide Increases in 20 Years

Exposure To Glyphosate-Based Herbicide Increases in 20 Years

The herbicide is used for genetically modified crops and the metabolites of the pesticide can be a potent carcinogen and can increase the risk of cancer.

Glyphosate is Carcinogenic, Stop Spraying it on Coca Plantations: Colombian President

Glyphosate is Carcinogenic, Stop Spraying it on Coca Plantations: Colombian President

President Juan Manuel Santos said that Colombia should find other ways to destroy illicit coca plantations, instead of using the dangerous herbicide Glyphosate.

Monsanto's Glyphosate Now Most Heavily Used Herbicide

Monsanto's Glyphosate Now Most Heavily Used Herbicide

About 18.9 billion pounds (8.6 billion kilograms) of glyphosate have been used globally. Glyphosate use has risen almost 15-fold since so-called "Roundup Ready."

European Union Delays Re-Approval For Glyphosate

European Union Delays Re-Approval For Glyphosate

The European Commission have delayed their decision on rolling over the approval for glyphosate in the face of fierce lobbying from both sides on the issue.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive