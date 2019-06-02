People living in Pune (Punekars) like spending more time with their family than working overtime, reports a survey.

Punekars Like to Choose Family Over Work

‘Spending quality time with family is important in todays rapidly changing world, as it helps with emotional bonding, brings them closer and ultimately improves the wellbeing of every member of the family.’

David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars, a European high quality, family-focused health and leisure membership club which is opening its first club in Asia here in Pune has commissioned a survey that unveils the lifestyle and exercise patterns of Punekars. A total of 500 citizens of Pune were interviewed face to face, over the telephone and through online survey methods and were asked questions regarding their work-life balance, family time and leisure activities.The survey reveals thatthe way they would like to due to time constraints as either they are too occupied with work, too tired or just because they don't have many options. JustandWhen Punekars do have time to spend together as a familyandwhilst. However in reality, withIt is good to notice that. 63 percent of respondents said that they have several hours each week for themselves with almost 50 percent of this time spent at home and only 41 percent of respondents able to spend their free time doing what they would like. There are also 19 percent who feel it is difficult for them to find time to relax and do what they love doing at all and 18 percent who only have a few hours each month to themselves.With regards to sports and exercise patterns, the survey states thatwith a further 43 percent who feel that they would like to do more sports and exercise but can't due to various reasons. Given that the majority of respondents felt sports was important it is interesting to note thatand only 29 percent don't do any sports together.The survey states thatbut 36 percent respondents would like to have access to a health and sports club that offers entertainment options for the entire family. Currently, and only 15 percent responded that they have the right activities and facilities near to them. More than half of the respondents said that they could easily spend anything between Rs 2500-5000 for leisure and entertainment whereas the rest of them can spend up to Rs. 15,000 for quality services.said, "It's wonderful to learn about the lifestyle patterns of the people of Pune through this survey. We understand that one of the. It is really important for families to spend time together doing things that they love which helps with emotional bonding, brings them closer and ultimately affects the wellbeing of every member of the family.."David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars is intended to fulfill the demand of sports and leisure club facilities and serve as a one-stop destination for families to spend quality time together by involving in activities of their own choice.The survey was conducted by Genesis Management and Market Research Pvt Ltd. The top 3 areas covered were Hadapsar-41, Kothrud-38 and Viman Nagar-30 apart from others. The respondents were between the age group of 20-60 years, both male and female. 46 percent of respondents were employed by private companies whereas others were either self-employed or into government services. 75 percent of respondents had a family of 3 or 4 members whereas 25 percent of respondents had a family of more than 5 members.Source: Medindia