Puneeth Rajkumar - a Legendary Exemplar for His Eye Donation

by Karishma Abhishek on November 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Kannada Power Star and a fitness enthusiast Puneeth Rajkumar anchored an exemplary paradigm even after his death as he donated his eyes.

The celebrity succumbed to a massive heart attack on October 29 for which he was also rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, with efforts going vain to revive him back. The actor had suffered chest pain, post a two-hour workout in the gym as he took his last breath.

The Fitness Enthusiast

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as 'Appu' was born on March 17, 1975. He was a famous actor (more than 29 films), singer, television presenter, producer, and a child artiste.
He debuted in the Kannada film industry in 2002 with the movie 'Appu'. He has also been bestowed with Best Child Artiste from National Film Award for his role in 'Bettada Hoovu'. The Kannada Star is lived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhriti and Vanditha.

Following his death, Puneeth Rajkumar became third in his family to donate his eyes (after his father, the legendary south actor Dr. Rajkumar in 2006 and his mother Parvathamma in 2017), as his brother, Raghavendra Rajkumar took the responsibility to honor his epitome.

The security was intensified all across the state to manage the situation.

Legendary Example

Puneeth had sworn to donate his eyes to Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank, Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru way back in 1994, which was launched by his father. Dr. Rajkumar himself donated his eyes after a similar heart attack on 12 April 2006 at the age of 76 and had pledged to donate his family's eyes.

"Amidst the grief, Puneeth's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar called me and said that the family wants to donate his corneas. He was declared dead at 2.30pm and the harvest was done at 2.45pm. His corneas were intact. They will be used for needy patients at the earliest," says Dr. Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of Narayana Netralaya and head of Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank.

Soon after the call, the doctors' team within a six-hour window performed the procedure to safeguard his vow. This precedent action of the superstar also urged other actors including Chetan Kumar Ahimsa to reinforce everyone for eye donation via Twitter and follow the footsteps of Puneeth.

Final Rites

The 46-year-old Puneeth is resonated with great esteem as his ideal moves underpin the need for organ donation.

The sudden demise of the popular actor was poured with condolences from all his fans into Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, various actors/colleagues of the southern film industry, Bollywood, various political leaders - Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, former Union minister S.M. Krishna, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The legendary actor was cremated with full state honors on October 31, 2021, (Sunday) at Bengaluru's Kanteerava studio alongside his father's memorial.

Source: Medindia
