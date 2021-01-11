Puneeth Rajkumar - a Legendary Exemplar for His Eye Donation

Advertisement

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as 'Appu' was born on March 17, 1975. He was a famous actor (more than 29 films), singer, television presenter, producer, and a child artiste.He debuted in the Kannada film industry in 2002 with the movieHe has also been bestowed withfromfor his role inThe Kannada Star is lived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhriti and Vanditha.Following his death, Puneeth Rajkumar became(after his father, the legendary south actor Dr. Rajkumar in 2006 and his mother Parvathamma in 2017), as his brother, Raghavendra Rajkumar took the responsibility to honor his epitome.The security was intensified all across the state to manage the situation.Puneeth had sworn to donate his eyes to Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank,Rajajinagar, Bengaluru way back in 1994, which was launched by his father. Dr. Rajkumar himself donated his eyes after a similar heart attack on 12 April 2006 at the age of 76 and had pledged to donate his family's eyes.says Dr. Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of Narayana Netralaya and head of Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank.Soon after the call, theThis precedent action of the superstar also urged other actors including Chetan Kumar Ahimsa tovia Twitter and follow the footsteps of Puneeth.The 46-year-old Puneeth is resonated with great esteem as his ideal moves underpin the need for organ donation.Thefrom all his fans into Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, various actors/colleagues of the southern film industry, Bollywood, various political leaders - Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, former Union minister S.M. Krishna, includingThe legendary actor was cremated with(Sunday) at Bengaluru's Kanteerava studio alongside his father's memorial.Source: Medindia