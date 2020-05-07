Pune Mayor Under Treatment For Covid-19

‘Mohol was elected the Bharatiya Janata Party Mayor in November 2019.’

He added that during his treatment, he would remain in touch with all the government apparatus to monitor the coronavirus status in Pune.With 826 deaths and 25,454 patients, currently, the Pune city and the district are the third worst-hit by Covid-19 after Mumbai and Thane in the state.Mohol was elected the Bharatiya Janata Party Mayor in November 2019.He becomes the fourth high-profile politician to test positive for Covid-19 after Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde, who were also infected in the past few months and have recovered.Source: IANS