medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Pulse Polio Program for 2019 Launched by the President

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 11, 2019 at 9:21 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

President Ram Nath Kovind launched this year's pulse polio program at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday by administering polio drops to children under five years.

The launch was organized on the eve of the National Immunization Day, which will be observed on Sunday.
Pulse Polio Program for 2019 Launched by the President
Pulse Polio Program for 2019 Launched by the President

"Over 17 crore children below five years will be administered polio drops as part of the government drive to support polio eradication program," said a release.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, also present on the occasion, said the Universal Immunization Program was focusing on protecting children from diseases and has introduced several new vaccines, like pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, rotavirus vaccine and measles-rubella vaccine.

"To provide additional protection to the children, the government has also introduced the injectable inactivated polio vaccine in the routine immunization program," Nadda said.

Pointing out that the government was making all efforts to protect children from diseases, he said the vaccines under the program must reach the last child of the country.

"Along with the Universal Immunization Program, we have also launched the Mission Indradhanush to achieve more than 90 per cent immunization coverage. Over 3.39 crore children and 87 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated through the Mission Indradhanush drives," Nadda said.

Strengthening of the immunization program has contributed to the decline of infant mortality from 39 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 32 in 2017, he added.

Nadda also appreciated the efforts of state governments and supporting organisations, like the WHO, UNICEF and Rotary International, for strengthening the polio program as well as other immunization initiatives.

He applauded the efforts of thousands of volunteers, frontline workers and health officials for tireless work for keeping the country polio-free.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Poliomyelitis

Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual progressive weakening in muscles, fatigue, joint pain and a decrease in the size of muscles are key symptoms.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

More News on:

Poliomyelitis Hypermobility Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Fun Ways to Make Water Taste Better

Health Benefits of Figs

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive