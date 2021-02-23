Pulse Oximeters: How Accurate Are They?

William Maisel, MD, director of the FDA's Office of Product Evaluation and Quality said, "While pulse oximeters may be useful for estimating blood oxygen levels, these devices have limitations that can result in inaccurate readings."
Maisel has encouraged people to pay attention to all their symptoms specifically if they experience signs of low oxygen saturation levels, such as shortness of breath or bluish coloring on their face, lips, or nails.
He said, "Patients with conditions such as COVID-19 should not rely solely on pulse oximeter measurements to monitor their health at home as they are not a substitute for a medical diagnosis by a health care provider."
To estimate the amount of oxygen in the blood and the pulse rate, a pulse oximeter uses infrared light beams. The normal oxygen saturation levels can range from 95 percent to 100 percent. In patients with lung problems, the oxygen saturation is lower.
As COVID-19 can cause levels of oxygen saturation to drop, healthcare providers and consumers have monitored oxygen saturation during the pandemic. Level lower than 90 percent is an indication for concern.
According to the FDA alert, over-the-counter oximeters which are bought by consumers in stores or online are not intended for medical use and do not undergo FDA review. Only prescription oximeters undergo agency review and are typically used in hospitals and doctor's offices
, although some patients receive a prescription to use one at home.
Tips are given by FDA guidance to patients and caregivers on how to take an accurate reading and interpret the results correctly. According to the FDA guidance, changes or trends in measurements are more meaningful than a single measurement.
Patients should contact their healthcare provider immediately if they are concerned about a pulse oximeter reading, especially if their symptoms become worse or they think they may have COVID-19.
The FDA is evaluating the current research about pulse oximeter accuracy, specifically focusing on the studies that evaluate whether the products are less accurate for people with darker skin. The FDA may update its pulse oximetry guidance based on these new findings and will inform the public if new information becomes available.
