Pulse Oximeters: How Accurate Are They?

William Maisel, MD, director of the FDA's Office of Product Evaluation and Quality said,Maisel has encouraged people to pay attention to all their symptoms specifically if they experienceHe said,To estimate the amount of oxygen in the blood and the pulse rate, a pulse oximeter uses infrared light beams. The normal oxygen saturation levels can range from 95 percent to 100 percent. In patients with lung problems, the oxygen saturation is lower.As COVID-19 can cause levels of oxygen saturation to drop, healthcare providers and consumers have monitored oxygen saturation during the pandemic.According to the FDA alert, over-the-counter oximeters which are bought by consumers in stores or online are not intended for medical use and do not undergo FDA review., although some patients receive a prescription to use one at home.Tips are given by FDA guidance to patients and caregivers on how to take an accurate reading and interpret the results correctly. According to the FDA guidance, changes or trends in measurements are more meaningful than a single measurement.The FDA is evaluating the current research about pulse oximeter accuracy, specifically focusing on the studies that evaluate whether the products are less accurate for people with darker skin. The FDA may update its pulse oximetry guidance based on these new findings and will inform the public if new information becomes available.Source: Medindia