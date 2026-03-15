PULSE 2026: Maharashtra`s Blueprint for Affordable and Innovative Healthcare

Maharashtra’s PULSE 2026 aims to lead India in MedTech, better healthcare, and long-term economic growth.

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Maharashtra Launches PULSE 2026 with Strategic Curtain Raiser



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Co-Designing the Global Future of Medical Education & Healthcare



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Maharashtra Institution for Transformation



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How is Maharashtra Building Affordable Healthcare Models?

PULSE 2026: How Maharashtra is Training a New Generation of World-Class Doctors

Early Diagnostics : Catching diseases like cancer or diabetes before they become serious.

: Catching diseases like cancer or diabetes before they become serious. Longevity and Wellness : Health expert Luke Coutinho and women’s health advocate Soha Ali Khan , associated with UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) , are involved to promote lifestyle changes, nutrition, and mental health.

: Health expert and women’s health advocate , associated with , are involved to promote lifestyle changes, nutrition, and mental health. Community Awareness: Teaching families how to manage their health at home

Healthcare Investment Creates Jobs in Hospitality and Tech

Top Hospitals : Reliance Foundation Hospital and Lilavati Hospital.

: Reliance Foundation Hospital and Lilavati Hospital. Top Industrialists : Agilus Diagnostics and the Ramky Group.

: Agilus Diagnostics and the Ramky Group. Advocates: Public figures like Soha Ali Khan and health experts are helping spread the word to ensure the message reaches every household.

Why PULSE 2026 is the Future of Healthcare in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Launches PULSE 2026 with Strategic Curtain Raiser - (https://www.newsvoir.com/release/maharashtra-launches-pulse-2026-with-strategic-curtain-raiser-34843.html) Co-Designing the Global Future of Medical Education & Healthcare - (https://www.pulse2026.in/en) Maharashtra Institution for Transformation - (https://mahamitra.org/public-health/)



Source-Medindia

Recently,(Promoting Universal Learning, Systems, and Excellence), a groundbreaking initiative thatin India.(The Government of Maharashtra is building a future where we get quality medical treatment on a massive, high-tech system designed to keep you healthy..(What is PULSE 2026?is a massive healthcare summit scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.The goal is to bring together the world’s best doctors, researchers, tech experts, and investors to build a better health system for Maharashtra. Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted that.(One of the core goals of PULSE 2026 is to use digital health infrastructure to make life easier for patients. This means better use of medical data to help doctors diagnose diseases earlier and more accurately.By usingThe Chief Minister emphasized the need for affordable healthcare models. By inviting private investors and manufacturing companies to build ‘medical parks’ (region for making medicines and medical tools) in Maharashtra, the state hopes to lower the cost of treatment and medicine for the common person.Instead of just treating people when they are sick, PULSE 2026 is putting a center stage on preventive healthcare. This includes:The initiative also focuses on medical education. By partnering with global universities, Maharashtra aims to upgrade medical colleges.For students, the plan ‘PULSE 2026’ offers significantly more opportunities to learn with the latest technology and follow international standards, ensuring that the next generation of doctors is world-class in the state.Mumbai is already the financial capital of India, but the plan PULSE 2026 wants to make it the. By boosting medical tourism, the state will attract patients from all over the world, which creates jobs for local people, not just for doctors, but in hospitality, transport, and technology.The ‘Champions for PULSE’ include some of the biggest persons in the industry:PULSE 2026 is more than just a conference; it’s a promise to the citizens of Maharashtra that better, smarter, and cheaper healthcare is on the way for the people.Whether you are a student, a patient, or a business owner,