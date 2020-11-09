by Iswarya on  September 11, 2020 at 12:07 PM Respiratory Disease News
Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month: Realities of Rare Disease
Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a debilitating condition that leads to lung scarring with no known cure. Awareness of PF has never been more significant in the current media aspect of COVID-19 and an increased interest in respiratory health.

Yet, according to a 2020 study authorized by the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), 86 percent of Americans do not know the PF symptoms. In support of Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month (PFAM), on September, the PFF is sharing realities about this devastating disease and the influence it has on more than 200,000 Americans.

Pulmonary fibrosis shares symptoms with other illnesses


Few symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and a dry, persistent cough are common to several illnesses, making it challenging to diagnose the disease. Other symptoms include chest discomfort, loss of appetite, weakness, and unexplained weight loss.

"PF is often diagnosed at harder-to-treat stages, as its symptoms imitate those of other illnesses, such as COPD, asthma, or even heart failure," states Dr. Gregory Cosgrove, chief medical officer of the PFF. "Taking note of warning signs and speaking proactively with your doctor is important to identify an appropriate plan of treatment before the disease advances."

Pulmonary fibrosis affects each individual differently

While there is no cure for PF, each person diagnosed has a unique experience with the disease. Multiple factors add to PF patients' quality of life and longevity, including the moment of diagnosis, treatment plans, and overall health.

Patients need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and work closely with their doctors, although no one can predict each outcome.

PFAM encourages further research and understanding of the disease

Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, celebrated in September, provides an opportunity for patients, loved ones, and healthcare providers to spread the word about this disease.

Source: Medindia

