Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month: Realities of Rare Disease

Few symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and a dry, persistent cough are common to several illnesses, making it challenging to diagnose the disease. Other symptoms include chest discomfort, loss of appetite, weakness, and unexplained weight loss."PF is often diagnosed at harder-to-treat stages, as its symptoms imitate those of other illnesses, such as COPD, asthma, or even heart failure," states Dr. Gregory Cosgrove, chief medical officer of the PFF. "Taking note of warning signs and speaking proactively with your doctor is important to identify an appropriate plan of treatment before the disease advances."While there is no cure for PF, each person diagnosed has a unique experience with the disease. Multiple factors add to PF patients' quality of life and longevity, including the moment of diagnosis, treatment plans, and overall health.Patients need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and work closely with their doctors, although no one can predict each outcome.Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, celebrated in September, provides an opportunity for patients, loved ones, and healthcare providers to spread the word about this disease.Source: Medindia