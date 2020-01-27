medindia

Public Health Strategies Can Use Low/no Calorie Sweeteners

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 27, 2020 at 10:34 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low/no-calorie sweeteners can make a massive impact on public health strategies and may curb diabetes and increase health awareness.
Public Health Strategies Can Use Low/no Calorie Sweeteners
Public Health Strategies Can Use Low/no Calorie Sweeteners

all of them have undergone an extensive safety evaluation process by food safety authorities globally prior to being approved for use on the market; - Have no adverse effect on blood glucose regulation in people with and without diabetes and lead to a lower blood glucose rise compared to sugar;

Show Full Article


(2) they have therefore a role to play in the dietary management of diabetes when used as substitutes for sugars; - Can help reduce net calorie intake while providing the desired sweet taste, when used in place of sugar to reduce energy density of foods and drinks; and - Can be part of the strategies to consider to reduce sugars intake, in line with public health recommendations worldwide aimed at reducing the risk and prevalence of obesity, a major public health concern.

While the reduction in the intake of sugars is being recommended around the world to address the increasing rates of obesity, the authors agree on the need for evidence-based communication to ensure more informed public health decisions and public attitudes towards low/no-calorie sweeteners.

Commenting on the paper, lead author Dr. Margaret Ashwell highlighted that: "The aim of our workshop was to stimulate forward-thinking as well as to restate principles. It is the consensus of the panel that the substantial body of evidence around low-calorie sweeteners' safety and role in helping people reduce their sugar and calorie intake, a public health priority, should be communicated in a consistent manner".

Co-author Sigrid Gibson added: "We [the 17-panel experts] came together to discuss and debate what we really do know, what we don't yet know, and what should be done in relation to research on low-calorie sweeteners, in light of current public health policies. This experts' consensus is important because it provides clarity to communicators so that they know they can give a message with confidence. So, we hope that the recommendations arising from this workshop will assist policymakers and other stakeholders including NGOs, health professionals, research funding bodies and the food and beverage industry".

Provided that they are used in place of sugar and in the context of a healthy diet and lifestyle, the experts agree that low/no-calorie sweeteners have a beneficial role to play in helping achieve sugar and calorie intake reduction, which associated health gains cannot be ignored.

They clarified that the benefit of using low/no-calorie sweeteners will depend on the amount of sugars replaced in the diet as well as the overall diet quality. As also stated by the experts' panel, the "Use of LCS [low calorie sweeteners] alone cannot be expected to act as a 'silver bullet' for weight loss". Nevertheless, and based on the robust scientific evidence considered, the authors concluded that low/no calorie sweeteners can be useful in dietary approaches to both prevent and manage diabetes and obesity, and can facilitate reduction in energy intake and weight loss.

Having discussed research priorities, and in line with other consensus of experts published recently(3,4), the panel agreed that future research should include well-designed, high-quality human studies to confirm long-term benefits of low/no calorie sweeteners. Furthermore, the report indicated the need for studies to model low/no calorie sweeteners' impact on sugar reduction and diet quality.

With regard to suggested actions, the group of experts pointed to the importance of effective communication strategies to inform consumers - to tackle misperceptions - as well as NGOs, health professionals, research funding bodies and the food and beverage industry. They further concluded that: "Efforts should be made to understand and, where possible, reconcile policy discrepancies between organisations and reduce regulatory hurdles that impede product development and reformulation designed to reduce sugars and/or calories."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Diabetes Screening

Diabetes screening is done using blood tests like fasting blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c levels. Diabetes affects 8.3% Americans and about 10% Indians.

Gestational diabetes

The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be mistaken for type 2 diabetes because it develops in older adults.

Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses

Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweetener is a sugar substitute with fewer or no calories. High-intensity sweeteners are many times sweeter than sucrose.

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Intake of regular soft drinks adds calories but diet colas dont. However, expert opinion says that diet colas are not the best alternative to regular soft drinks.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control

Christmas festivities need not to be synonymous with weight gain and obesity. With some low calorie Christmas recipes you can indulge in low calorie Christmas treats and desserts this festive season.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Low Calorie Diet

Low calorie meals or diet include foods that are high on nutritional content and yet have fewer calories. Updated information about low calorie diet or low calorie foods and its health benefits.

The Spark Solution Diet

Spark solution diet promises to be an effective method of permanent weight loss. This might be the solution for weight loss to achieve the desired results.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Low Calorie DietWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Colas are Bad For Health in the Long RunArtificial SweetenersHealth Insurance - IndiaHow to Keep Christmas Calories under ControlThe Spark Solution Diet
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

Crab Lice / Pubic Lice / Pediculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive