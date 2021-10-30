About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

PTSD (post-traumatic Stress Disorder) Symptoms Differ in Women

by Karishma Abhishek on October 30, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

PTSD (post-traumatic Stress Disorder) Symptoms Differ in Women

Variation of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) symptoms may occur in women over the course of their menstrual cycle that would interfere with its diagnosis, and treatment as per a study published in the journal Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice and Policy by the American Psychological Association.

In women who have experienced trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms may vary over the course of the menstrual cycle, with more symptoms during the first few days of the cycle when the hormone estradiol is low, and fewer symptoms close to ovulation, when estradiol is high.

Advertisement


The results could have implications for PTSD diagnosis and treatment, according to lead author Jenna Rieder, PhD, an assistant professor of psychology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

"When in the cycle you assess women might actually affect whether they meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD, especially for people who are right on the border," she said. "And that can have real practical implications, say for someone who is a veteran and entitled to benefits or for health insurance purposes."
Advertisement

Estradiol is a form of estrogen that regulates the reproductive cycle in women. During the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle, rising estradiol levels trigger a cascade of events that result in ovulation.

Studies have linked low-estradiol portions of the cycle to greater activation in the limbic areas of the brain, which are related to emotion, and to lower activation in the prefrontal cortex when viewing emotional content.

Low estradiol has also been linked to greater stress and anxiety as well as increased fear responses.

In order to examine whether those links might affect trauma response, researchers studied 40 women, ages 18 to 33, all of whom had experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, such as a serious injury or sexual violence.

In the first part of the study, which took place in a research lab, researchers measured the participants' level of estradiol in their saliva, then asked them to describe the trauma that had happened to them and the PTSD symptoms they'd experienced in the past month.

They found that lower estradiol was associated with greater self-reported symptom severity in the participants.The researchers also measured two stress biomarkers in participants' saliva, the hormone cortisol and the enzyme salivary alpha-amylase, before and after the participants described their trauma.

Salivary alpha-amylase is related to the "fight-or-flight" stress response and cortisol is related to the body's slower, more sustained stress response.

"In a healthy system we want a moderate, coordinated response of both of these biomarkers," Rieder said. In the women in the low-estradiol portions of their menstrual cycles, the researchers instead found low cortisol and high salivary alpha-amylase levels in response to retelling their trauma stories - a pattern that's been linked in previous studies with maladaptive stress responses.

In the second part of the study, the researchers asked the participants to answer five daily questionnaires (upon waking, before bed, and at three times during the day), for 10 days spanning the high- and low-estradiol portions of their menstrual cycles.

The questionnaires measured how participants were feeling at each time (from "extremely unpleasant" to "extremely pleasant," and "extremely non-stimulated or activated" to "extremely stimulated or activated"). Participants also completed a PTSD symptom checklist each evening.

On average, the researchers found that participants had greater variability in their daily moods during the low-estradiol days of their cycle and reported more severe PTSD symptoms on those days.

The findings could have implications for diagnosing and treating PTSD in women, who have long been underrepresented in PTSD research. "PTSD for a long time was mostly studied in men, in part because it was mainly studied in veterans, who were mostly men," Rieder said.

In addition to affecting diagnosis, knowing how the menstrual cycle affects PTSD symptoms could be useful for both clinicians and patients, according to Rieder. "I think this is something that clinicians would want to know, so they can impart this knowledge as part of psychoeducation," Rieder said. "For women who are naturally cycling, it may be useful to understand how the menstrual cycle affects their symptoms. When you can explain what's happening biologically, it often becomes less threatening."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Feedback – Key to Endurance of the Attention

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss 

Recommended Reading
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Linked to Nutritional Health
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Linked to Nutritional Health
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was higher among individuals who had at least two health ......
Gene Therapies May Provide New Dimension in Treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Gene Therapies May Provide New Dimension in Treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Role of multiple genes repeatedly implicated in diverse post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ......
"Brain Training" Could Treat Post-traumatic Stress Disorder
Neurofeedback or brain training found to reduce symptoms and lead to remission in Post traumatic ......
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Increases the Risk of Dementia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Increases the Risk of Dementia
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may double the risk of developing dementia and risk factors .....
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD tr...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close