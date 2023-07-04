Psychological Stress may Affect Men's Sexual Health: Here’s How

Psychological stress caused by lifestyle and other factors can wreak havoc on a man's sexual life, finds a new study conducted by a team of researchers at the department of Zoology, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).



Link Between Stress and Sexual Problems in Men

Common Causes of Male Impotence

The study states that sub-chronic psychological stress hampers male sexual potency and penile erection.Raghav Kumar Mishra of the department and his Ph.D student Anupam Yadav carried out the research to study sub-chronic psychological stress and its impact on male sexual potency and physiology of penile erection and the findings have been published in the globally reputed journalMishra said, "Male sexual potency is a complex neuroendocrine process and an important component of masculinity.