Psychological Stress may Affect Men's Sexual Health: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on April 7, 2023 at 12:23 AM
Psychological stress caused by lifestyle and other factors can wreak havoc on a man's sexual life, finds a new study conducted by a team of researchers at the department of Zoology, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Link Between Stress and Sexual Problems in Men

The study states that sub-chronic psychological stress hampers male sexual potency and penile erection.

Raghav Kumar Mishra of the department and his Ph.D student Anupam Yadav carried out the research to study sub-chronic psychological stress and its impact on male sexual potency and physiology of penile erection and the findings have been published in the globally reputed journal 'Neuroendocrinology'.

Common Causes of Male Impotence

Mishra said, "Male sexual potency is a complex neuroendocrine process and an important component of masculinity.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction

Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction


Erectile dysfunction linked to physical and psychological reasons can be treated with drugs to have a happy sex life and relationship.


However, many unknown factors account for nearly 50 percent cases of male impotency. Various scientific studies have suggested that in recent years modified lifestyle, psychological stress, nutrition/diet, and metabolic disorders, contribute significantly in the development of impotency. The relationship between psychological stress and impotency has been debated for years, with a number of studies being conducted worldwide," he explained.

He said that the study conducted on rats found out that the adult rats who were subjected to psychological stress developed symptoms which could adversely affect male sexual potency and erectile dysfunction.
Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction


Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during sexual performance. Erectile dysfunction causes, symptoms, treatment, diagnosis discussed in detail.

"The research team exposed rats to sub- chronic psychological stress for 1.5 to 3 hours every day for a period of 30 days and measured the neuromodulators, hormones, and markers of sexual potency and penile erection," he said.

According to him, psychological stress reduces the circulatory level of gonadotropins while increasing stress hormone (corticosterone) levels, which has an adverse effect on the male hormone (testosterone).

"Psychological stress alters the histomorphology of penis by decreasing the smooth muscle/collagen ratio and increasing oxidative stress (imbalance between harmful molecules and antioxidant enzymes) in penile tissue. This can also lead to penile fibrosis," he said.

Mishra said that psychological stress reduces the frequencies of mount, intromission, and ejaculation, whereas it prolongs the duration of sexual exhaustion by increasing latencies of mount, intromission and ejaculation.

"This is one of the few detailed works studying the relationship between sub-chronic psychological stress and its effect on male sexual potency and penile erection. The study could pave way for new areas of analysis with regard to psychological stress and male sexual potency and vigor," he said.

Source: IANS
Drugs Causing Sexual Problems

Drugs Causing Sexual Problems


Sexual problems occur in males as well as in females. Drugs affecting the nervous and our endocrine or hormonal system may cause sexual dysfunction.

Foods to Increase Sexual Vigor from Ancient India

Foods to Increase Sexual Vigor from Ancient India


Aphrodisiacs or foods to boost sexual vigor can take your love life to a whole new level both psychologically and physically.

Sexual Problem

