Psychiatric Illnesses May Up Early Death Risk in Adults and Children with Kidney Failure

‘Psychiatric illnesses can increase the risk of early death, especially in children and adults with kidney failure. Clinicians should be aware of and prepared to manage psychiatric disorders of hospitalized patients with kidney failure.’

Studies suggest that conditions such as depression and anxiety are common in patients with kidney failure, but the extent is unknown. To investigate, Paul Kimmel, MD (National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health) and his colleagues examined hospitalizations with psychiatric diagnoses using inpatient claims from the first year of kidney failure in U.S. adults and children who initiated dialysis treatment from 1996-2013.

Between 1996 and 2013, approximately 27% of adults (aged 22 to 64) and 21% of elderly adults (aged 65 and up) had hospitalizations with psychiatric diagnoses in the first year of kidney failure. The prevalence was slightly lower in children, at 16%.

Approximately 2% of adults and 1% of children were hospitalized with a primary psychiatric diagnosis. The most common primary psychiatric diagnoses were depression/affective disorder in adults and children, and organic mental disorders/dementias in elderly adults.

The prevalence of hospitalizations with psychiatric diagnoses increased over time across age groups. The rate of hospitalizations with psychiatric diagnoses increased from 9% in 1996--1998 to 26% in 2011-2013 for children, from 19% to 40% for adults, and from 17% to 39% in elderly adults. The increases in prevalence rates were mostly from secondary diagnoses. A total of 19% of elderly adults, 25% of adults, and 15% of children were hospitalized with a secondary psychiatric diagnosis.

Compared with hospitalizations without psychiatric diagnoses, hospitalizations with primary or secondary psychiatric diagnoses were associated with 29% and 11% higher risks of death, respectively, during the study period for adults.

An accompanying editorial notes that the study underscores the substantial growing burden of psychiatric illness among patients with kidney failure.

An accompanying Patient Voice editorial stresses the need for empathy by medical professionals as patients deal with life-or-death illnesses that can cause confusion and fear.