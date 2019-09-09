medindia

Psychiatric Drugs Affect Quantity & Composition of Gut Bacteria

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 9, 2019 at 10:01 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs modify the quantity and composition of gut bacteria in , according to a study done on rats by the team of researchers presented at the ECNP Conference in Copenhagen following part-publication in a peer-review journal.
Psychiatric Drugs Affect Quantity & Composition of Gut Bacteria
Psychiatric Drugs Affect Quantity & Composition of Gut Bacteria

The research team is currently carrying out a large-scale human observational study which aims to answer the questions posed by these findings.

Show Full Article


Scientists are increasingly finding that the microbiome - the bacterial content of the digestive system - has effects on other functions in the body, and vice versa. A group of Irish-based scientists has given 7 groups of rats (8 animals in each group) normal or slightly elevated levels of individual psychopharmaceuticals, including Lithium, valproate, and the antidepressants fluoxetine (Prozac) and escitalopram.

After 4 weeks of treatment, the scientists examined the gut bacteria - the microbiome - to see what the effects the drugs had (see abstract for experimental details).

They found that some drugs consistently increased the number of certain bacteria in the gut. For example, lithium and valproate (both used for bipolar disorder) increased the numbers of Clostridium and other bacteria. In contrast, the (SSRI) antidepressants escitalopram and fluoxetine significantly inhibited growth of bacterial isolated strains such as E.coli.

Describing the work, lead researcher, Ms Sofia Cussotto (University College, Cork) said:

"We found that certain drugs, including the mood stabiliser lithium and the antidepressant fluoxetine, influenced the composition and richness of the gut microbiota. Although some psychotropic drugs have been previously investigated in in vitro settings, this is the first evidence in an animal model.

There are several implications of this work. First of all, some studies have shown that depressed or schizophrenic patients can have altered microbiota composition, therefore psychotropic drugs might work on intestinal microbes as part of their mechanisms of action. Of course, this has to be proved. Given that antidepressants, for example work on some people but not others, making an allowance for microbiome may change an individual's response to antidepressants.

On the other hand, microbiome-targeting effects might be responsible for the side effects associated with these medications. All these hypotheses have to be tested in preclinical models and in humans, and this is our next step".

Commenting, Professor Serguei Fetissov from Rouen University, France said:

"These early data are intriguing, and worthy of further investigation. At the moment it would be premature to ascribe a direct role of gut bacteria in the action of antidepressant drugs until this work can be reproduced in humans, which is what the authors now hope to do. The composition of gut microbiota is very sensitive to the metabolic processes of the body and can change naturally, through drug-induced metabolic shifts in the brain and other organs.

Some of the changes reported here, for example increased Christensenella, can be indeed beneficial, but overall significance of drug-induced changes of bacterial composition on the metabolic and mental health needs further research.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Antidepressants Reduce Deaths in Patients With Diabetes

Antidepressants significantly reduced mortality by 35 percent in patients with diabetes, revealed new study.

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Drugs Banned in India Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria Leaky Gut Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Home Remedies For Weight Loss

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive