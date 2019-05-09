Psychiatric Disorders may be the Cause of Unnecessary Oophorectomies

Font : A- A+



Going through Hysterectomy, in conjunction with the removal of ovaries can take a major toll on a woman's mental health. However, a new study suggests that psychiatric symptoms may be the cause for women opting to undergo an oophorectomy, even after confirmation of a nonmalignant diagnosis. The findings of the study are published in the journal Menopause.

Psychiatric Disorders may be the Cause of Unnecessary Oophorectomies



Although multiple studies have previously been conducted to investigate the effects of hysterectomy with or without concurrent bilateral oophorectomy on mental health outcomes, this new study out of the Mayo Clinic is the first to identify psychiatric conditions before a bilateral oophorectomy. The Mayo Clinic's efforts in this area date back to 2016 when it reported study results that showed a higher frequency of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse occurring before the date of bilateral oophorectomy compared with controls. In 2017, the Mayo Clinic additionally reported an association between adverse childhood or adult experiences and the risk of bilateral oophorectomy.



‘Psychiatric symptoms directly or indirectly influence a woman's decision to undergo an oophorectomy.’ Show Full Article





Given the increased desire throughout the medical industry to develop more conservative treatment and prevention strategies in the future, the study's researchers believe that these results provide valuable insight regarding the relationship between mental health and gynecologic health and how addressing certain emotional issues could lead to alternative, nonsurgical treatment plans.



Study results appear in the article "Mental health conditions diagnoses before bilateral oophorectomy: a population-based case-control study."



"This study serves as an important reminder that mental health issues are common and can sometimes present with physical symptoms. It is incumbent on primary care providers, including gynecologists, to determine whether mental health conditions are playing a role in gynecologic complaints in order to provide patients with the most appropriate care. We know that there are significant long-term adverse health consequences associated with removing a woman's ovaries before the natural age of menopause, let alone the potential risks of an unnecessary surgical procedure," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.







Source: Eurekalert In this latest study, researchers sought to determine whether various psychiatric symptoms directly or indirectly influence a woman's decision to undergo an oophorectomy, even if there were no threat of malignancy. The researchers identified several psychiatric conditions that were associated with an increased risk of undergoing surgery. These included mood disorders, bipolar disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, personality disorders, dissociative disorders, and somatoform disorders, among others. Although mood and anxiety disorders were the most frequently cited, somatoform and personality disorders proved to have the greatest association.Given the increased desire throughout the medical industry to develop more conservative treatment and prevention strategies in the future, the study's researchers believe that these results provide valuable insight regarding the relationship between mental health and gynecologic health and how addressing certain emotional issues could lead to alternative, nonsurgical treatment plans.Study results appear in the article "Mental health conditions diagnoses before bilateral oophorectomy: a population-based case-control study.""This study serves as an important reminder that mental health issues are common and can sometimes present with physical symptoms. It is incumbent on primary care providers, including gynecologists, to determine whether mental health conditions are playing a role in gynecologic complaints in order to provide patients with the most appropriate care. We know that there are significant long-term adverse health consequences associated with removing a woman's ovaries before the natural age of menopause, let alone the potential risks of an unnecessary surgical procedure," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.Source: Eurekalert Although multiple studies have previously been conducted to investigate the effects of hysterectomy with or without concurrent bilateral oophorectomy on mental health outcomes, this new study out of the Mayo Clinic is the first to identify psychiatric conditions before a bilateral oophorectomy. The Mayo Clinic's efforts in this area date back to 2016 when it reported study results that showed a higher frequency of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse occurring before the date of bilateral oophorectomy compared with controls. In 2017, the Mayo Clinic additionally reported an association between adverse childhood or adult experiences and the risk of bilateral oophorectomy.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: