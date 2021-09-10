Psychiatric Disorders Linked to Social Exclusion

Advertisement

The results are concerning because they highlight the link between mental health disorders and long-term exclusion from education and labour market. In the study, long-term exclusion was defined as a period spent outside education or paid employment lasting a minimum of five years.The link was particularly strong with those teenagers who had not completed their upper secondary education and who had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Almost half of these teenagers who had experienced psychosis and almost three quarters of teenagers who had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder experienced long-term exclusion from education and labour market in their early adulthood.- Vocational rehabilitation and tight collaboration between psychiatry and social services are important for enabling adolescents suffering from mental health problems to access the labour market, says Assistant Professor David Gyllenberg who led the study.- Adolescents who have not completed their upper secondary education require more targeted support because their risk of becoming socially excluded is particularly high.The research was conducted at the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry as a part of the INVEST flagship programme for the study of inequality, interventions, and the welfare state. A joint project of the University of Turku and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and funded by the Academy of Finland, INVEST focuses on reducing social inequality and reforming the welfare state. Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare is responsible for the national birth cohort of 1987. The research group included researchers from e.g. the University of Turku, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki University Hospital, and Itla Children's Foundation.Source: Eurekalert