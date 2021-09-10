About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Psychiatric Disorders Linked to Social Exclusion

by Colleen Fleiss on October 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Psychiatric Disorders Linked to Social Exclusion

Teenagers who had received a mental health disorder diagnosis especially autism spectrum disorder or psychosis were often excluded from the labor market and education as young adults, reveals study published in British Journal of Psychiatry.

Almost eleven percent of adolescents who had received a psychiatric diagnosis were excluded from education and labour market for at least five years in their early adulthood. For other adolescents, this number was slightly under three percent.

Advertisement


- To help prevent the social exclusion of adolescents, their treatment and rehabilitation require more resources than are currently being used as well as development of evidence-based treatment and rehabilitation, says Adolescent Psychiatrist and Doctoral Candidate Ida Ringbom from the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry at the University of Turku.

The results are concerning because they highlight the link between mental health disorders and long-term exclusion from education and labour market. In the study, long-term exclusion was defined as a period spent outside education or paid employment lasting a minimum of five years.
Advertisement

The link was particularly strong with those teenagers who had not completed their upper secondary education and who had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Almost half of these teenagers who had experienced psychosis and almost three quarters of teenagers who had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder experienced long-term exclusion from education and labour market in their early adulthood.

- Vocational rehabilitation and tight collaboration between psychiatry and social services are important for enabling adolescents suffering from mental health problems to access the labour market, says Assistant Professor David Gyllenberg who led the study.

- Adolescents who have not completed their upper secondary education require more targeted support because their risk of becoming socially excluded is particularly high.

The research was conducted at the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry as a part of the INVEST flagship programme for the study of inequality, interventions, and the welfare state. A joint project of the University of Turku and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and funded by the Academy of Finland, INVEST focuses on reducing social inequality and reforming the welfare state. Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare is responsible for the national birth cohort of 1987. The research group included researchers from e.g. the University of Turku, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki University Hospital, and Itla Children's Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Conceptual Framework for Mental Health in the Urban Env...
Preterm Birth Risk in Severely COVID-19 Infected Mothers >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder Postpartum Psychosis Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. .....
Psychosis
Psychosis
Psychosis is characterized by an impaired and distorted relationship with reality. It is a symptom ....
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared psychosis or 'folie à deux' is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person starts ...
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder
Do you worry too much about defects in your body? Then you must definitely check if the symptoms res...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Postpartum Psychosis
Postpartum Psychosis
What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms,...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close