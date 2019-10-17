Psoriasis May Up Risk of Developing, Dying of Cancer

The risk of developing and dying of cancer among people with psoriasis was examined in this study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) that combined the results of 58 observational studies.
The main objective of the study is to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies on the risk of cancer incidence and mortality in people with psoriasis.
In this study, people with psoriasis appeared to have an increased risk of cancer incidence and cancer-related mortality involving a range of site-specific cancers.
Future research examining specific lifestyle factors, treatments, and the inflammatory processes that contribute to psoriasis may help provide additional information on the underlying mechanisms for the apparent increased cancer risk.
Source: Eurekalert