medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Providing Job Guidance to Unemployed Patients as a Part of Healthcare can Help

by Rishika Gupta on  September 11, 2018 at 6:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Providing job guidance to the unemployed patients as a part of healthcare can help improve these patient's well being. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Annals of Family Medicine.
Providing Job Guidance to Unemployed Patients as a Part of Healthcare can Help
Providing Job Guidance to Unemployed Patients as a Part of Healthcare can Help

"Employment status is a key social determinant of health or a social aspect that impacts our well-being," said Dr. Andrew Pinto, a family physician and researcher in The Upstream Lab at C-UHS. "Our goal with this research was to look at how healthcare settings can assist patients with gaining employment, and which strategies work best."

To identify the key features of interventions where healthcare organizations supported patients in gaining employment, Dr. Pinto, who is also an assistant professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine and the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and his team conducted a systematic review of studies of interventions within healthcare settings that aimed to help patients find jobs. They identified 88 studies that met the study's criteria.

The literature revealed that most interventions were successful, and of these, the average gain in any type of employment with support from healthcare organizations was 51%. The research also revealed which factors made interventions most effective for patients to gain employment.

The five key factors common in successful interventions were:

  • A multidisciplinary intervention team - A team composed of both health-care workers and employment specialists who have open communication were more likely to meet patient employment needs.
  • A package of services for patients - Offering patients expert advice, a job search, feedback, networking, education, training, and peer mentorship made them more successful in their job search.
  • One-on-one services, tailored to the patient - Interventions that were tailored to the person's preferences, skills, education, and previous work experiences were most impactful.
  • A comprehensive view of social needs - Interventions that took a holistic approach to address other social determinants of health, such as housing, were more successful in helping patients find jobs.
  • An intervention team that works with employers - Communication with employers proved to be important. With clear communication between the intervention team and employers, both parties could ensure that specific needs, such as accommodation for disabilities, were met.
"We recognize that these interventions may not be possible for all organizations," Dr. Pinto said. "Our study can assist with the design of successful employment interventions that are realistic. Certain team-based primary care organizations have the opportunity to develop a pathway for patients dealing with unemployment."

At St. Michael's, this work informed a pilot study through which patients with precarious employment at the St. Michael's Family Health Team received employment support and intervention. Dr. Pinto and his team are currently analyzing this data.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Pope Francis Denounces 'scourge of Unemployment'

Pope Francis Denounces 'scourge of Unemployment'

Pope Francis said that businesses had a responsibility to help people get back to work, and has denounced the scourge of unemployment recently

More Mental Health Problems Among Somalis Caused Due to Unemployment in London Than in Minneapolis

More Mental Health Problems Among Somalis Caused Due to Unemployment in London Than in Minneapolis

According to a study, Somali immigrants to the UK and USA appear to integrate better and have fewer mental health problems if they are allowed to work.

Data Shows One in Three Britons Claiming Unemployment Benefits are Criminals

Data Shows One in Three Britons Claiming Unemployment Benefits are Criminals

Official statistics have revealed that one out of every three people in Britain claiming unemployment benefits have a criminal record

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive