medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Prototype for Miniature Pacemaker Unveiled

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 11, 2018 at 1:04 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A prototype for a miniature pacemaker has been unveiled by Rohan Kumthekar, M.D., a cardiology fellow working in Dr. Charles Berul's bioengineering lab at the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, part of Children's National Health System at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2018.
Prototype for Miniature Pacemaker Unveiled
Prototype for Miniature Pacemaker Unveiled

The prototype, approximately 1 cc, the size of an almond, is designed to make pacemaker procedures for infants less invasive, less painful and more efficient, measured by shorter surgeries, faster recovery times and reduced medical costs.

Kumthekar, a Cardiovascular Disease in the Young Travel Award recipient, will deliver his oral abstract, entitled "Minimally Invasive Percutaneous Epicardial Placement of a Custom Miniature Pacemaker with Leadlet under Direct Visualization," in S101A as part of the Top Translational Science Abstracts in Pediatric Cardiology session.

"As cardiologists and pediatric surgeons, our goal is to put a child's health and comfort first," says Kumthekar. "Advancements in surgical fields are tending toward procedures that are less and less invasive. There are many laparoscopic surgeries in adults and children that used to be open surgeries, such as appendix and gall bladder removals. However, placing pacemaker leads on infants' hearts has always been an open surgery. We are trying to bring those surgical advances into our field of pediatric cardiology to benefit our patients."

Instead of using open-chest surgery, the current standard for implanting pacemakers in children, doctors could implant the tiny pacemakers by making a relatively tiny 1-cm incision just below the ribcage.

"The advantage is that the entire surgery is contained within a tiny 1-cm incision, which is what we find groundbreaking," says Kumthekar.

With the help of a patented two-channel, self-anchoring access port previously developed by Berul' s research group, the operator can insert a camera into the chest to directly visualize the entire procedure. They can then insert a sheath (narrow tube) through the second channel to access the pericardial sac, the plastic-like cover around the heart. The leadlet, the short extension of the miniature pacemaker, can be affixed onto the surface of the heart under direct visualization. The final step is to insert the pacemaker into the incision and close the skin, leaving a tiny scar instead of two large suture lines.

The median time from incision to implantation in this thoracoscopic surgery study was 21 minutes, and the entire procedure took less than an hour on average. In contrast, pediatric open-heart surgery could take up to several hours, depending on the child's medical complexities. "Placing a pacemaker in a small child is different than operating on an adult, due to their small chest cavity and narrow blood vessels," says Kumthekar. "By eliminating the need to cut through the sternum or the ribs and fully open the chest to implant a pacemaker, the current model, we can cut down on surgical time and help alleviate pain."

The miniature pacemakers and surgical approach may also work well for adult patients with limited vascular access, such as those born with congenital heart disease, or for patients who have had open-heart surgery or multiple previous cardiovascular procedures.

The miniature pacemakers passed a proof-of-concept simulation and the experimental model is now ready for a second phase of testing, which will analyze how the tailored devices hold up over time, prior to clinical testing and availability for infants.

"The concept of inserting a pacemaker with a 1-cm incision in less than an hour demonstrates the power of working with multidisciplinary research teams to quickly solve complex clinical challenges," says Charles Berul, M.D., a guiding study author, electrophysiologist and the chief of cardiology at Children's National.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

Hybrid Heart Surgery - Surgical Procedure

Hybrid heart surgery combines cardiac surgery with catheter-based approach. Hybrid cardiac surgery is used for conditions like heart bypass, congenital heart disease.

New Leadless Pacemakers for Heart Patients

A new leadless pacemaker has been developed for heart patients, which has no wires, less invasive and causes fewer complications than the standard pacemakers.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to sino-atrial node dysfunction, more commonly seen among the elderly.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Atrial Fibrillation Sick Sinus Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive