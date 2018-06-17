Proteomics may Reveal New Cancer Treatment Targets

Proteomics the large scale study of all proteins in a given system was found to have the potential to quickly provide robust personalised therapeutic options for cancer patients in which standard clinical options have been exhausted.

The advance, which is described in a new Molecular Oncology article, allows for the quantitation of thousands of tumour proteins over the course of several hours.



‘Mass spectrometry is used to study the proteins expressed by human cancer cells.’ The strategy was used to identify several proteins that were over-expressed in a rare form of bladder cancer that did not respond to chemotherapy.



