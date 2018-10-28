medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Sexual Health News

Proteins That may Play Key Roles in Female Fertility and Cancer Biology Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 28, 2018 at 11:00 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Aurora kinase A (AURKA), AURKB and AURKC proteins regulate each other with surprising twists and turns in female mouse eggs, a finding that may play an important role in female fertility and cancer biology, revealed Rutgers-led research published in the journal Current Biology.
Proteins That may Play Key Roles in Female Fertility and Cancer Biology Discovered
Proteins That may Play Key Roles in Female Fertility and Cancer Biology Discovered

The unexpected complexity in how these proteins regulate one another does not occur in any other healthy cell type, said study senior author Karen Schindler, an associate professor who specializes in infertility research in the Department of Genetics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

"This work also impacts cancer biology research because we suspect that the inter-protein regulation that occurs in eggs also occurs in certain types of aggressive cancers. Therefore, the findings could be useful in thinking about precision medicine treatments for cancer patients." Schindler, an internationally recognized expert in female gamete (egg) biology, said she specializes in infertility research because she's fascinated by the surprisingly high frequency of infertility worldwide. One in six couples struggle to start a family in the U.S. alone, she noted.

The next steps for reproductive biology include studying the genomes of infertile patients to see if mutations in their genes represent a significant percentage of the patient population with poor outcomes in an in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinic, Schindler said. The next steps for cancer biology include carefully evaluating cancers that have all three proteins and finding ways to harness their interactive regulation into a cancer therapeutic.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Quiz on Infertility

Quiz on Infertility

Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Ovulation Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Nutrition IQ Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive